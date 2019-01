TLP Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi sent to Jail

LAHORE - Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan Chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi has been sent to jail on judicial remand. As per media report, anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Lahore on Tuesday sent Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) chief Khadim Hussain Rizvi, Pir Afzal Qadri and four others to jail on a 14-day judicial remand.The directive was made during the hearing of a case concerning protests across the country in the wake of the Supreme Court's decision to acquit Aasia Bibi in October last year. During the hearing on Tuesday, workers of the party had gathered outside the ATC, with strict security arrangements in place to avoid any violent incidents.Rizvi, Qadri as well as Illama Farooqul Hassan and Illama Aijaz Ashrafi are facing charges of fueling the protests, inciting followers to damage property and making hate speeches targeting state institutions. Protests had erupted in several cities after the Supreme Court acquitted Aasia Bibi, a Christian woman who had been sentenced to death on blasphemy charges, on October 31.