TLP chief adamant on French envoy expulsion, says Sheikh Rashid

JackTheRipper
FULL MEMBER
- Oct 17, 2019
- 520
- -10
- Country
-
- Location
-
Interior minister says he convinced religious outfit that matter of French embassy would be taken up in parliament
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has revealed that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Rizvi was adamant on the matter of expulsion of the French ambassador during negotiations between the government and the religious outfit.
His statement comes days after prominent cleric Mufti Muneebur Rehman had claimed that the TLP did not demand closure of the French embassy and expulsion of its envoy.
Rashid while addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Thursday said he convinced the detained TLP chief that the issue of expelling the French envoy will be taken up in parliament.
Responding to a question, the minister said he had been directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan that only one minister will speak about the matter of the TLP and added that the government committed to implementing the agreement reached with the religious party.
The government last Sunday had successfully reached an agreement with the religious outfit, putting an end to a 10-day protest. The pact came after around two weeks of clashes that left at least seven policemen dead and scores injured on both sides.
The announcement was made at a news conference in Islamabad where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, Mufti Muneebur Rehman as well as TLP members Mufti Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Mohammad Ameer were present.
The negotiating team did not divulge any further details which, the members said, would be revealed at “appropriate time”.
Speaking about other issues, Sheikh Rashid said he did not know who was involved in improving relations with the establishment.
"Ministries come and go. I have been in politics for 40 years and this is my 15th ministry. I am with Prime Minister Imran Khan and would continue to do so," he added.
The minister said that the PTI government will complete its constitutional term comfortably and will make all-out efforts to win the next general elections as well.
Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has revealed that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Rizvi was adamant on the matter of expulsion of the French ambassador during negotiations between the government and the religious outfit.
His statement comes days after prominent cleric Mufti Muneebur Rehman had claimed that the TLP did not demand closure of the French embassy and expulsion of its envoy.
Rashid while addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Thursday said he convinced the detained TLP chief that the issue of expelling the French envoy will be taken up in parliament.
Responding to a question, the minister said he had been directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan that only one minister will speak about the matter of the TLP and added that the government committed to implementing the agreement reached with the religious party.
The government last Sunday had successfully reached an agreement with the religious outfit, putting an end to a 10-day protest. The pact came after around two weeks of clashes that left at least seven policemen dead and scores injured on both sides.
The announcement was made at a news conference in Islamabad where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, Mufti Muneebur Rehman as well as TLP members Mufti Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Mohammad Ameer were present.
The negotiating team did not divulge any further details which, the members said, would be revealed at “appropriate time”.
Speaking about other issues, Sheikh Rashid said he did not know who was involved in improving relations with the establishment.
"Ministries come and go. I have been in politics for 40 years and this is my 15th ministry. I am with Prime Minister Imran Khan and would continue to do so," he added.
The minister said that the PTI government will complete its constitutional term comfortably and will make all-out efforts to win the next general elections as well.
TLP chief adamant on French envoy expulsion, says Sheikh Rashid | The Express Tribune
Interior minister says he convinced religious outfit that matter of French embassy would be taken up in parliament
tribune.com.pk