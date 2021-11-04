What's new

TLP chief adamant on French envoy expulsion, says Sheikh Rashid

JackTheRipper

JackTheRipper

FULL MEMBER
Oct 17, 2019
520
-10
600
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Interior minister says he convinced religious outfit that matter of French embassy would be taken up in parliament



Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid has revealed that Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) Chief Saad Rizvi was adamant on the matter of expulsion of the French ambassador during negotiations between the government and the religious outfit.

His statement comes days after prominent cleric Mufti Muneebur Rehman had claimed that the TLP did not demand closure of the French embassy and expulsion of its envoy.

Rashid while addressing a ceremony in Lahore on Thursday said he convinced the detained TLP chief that the issue of expelling the French envoy will be taken up in parliament.

Responding to a question, the minister said he had been directed by Prime Minister Imran Khan that only one minister will speak about the matter of the TLP and added that the government committed to implementing the agreement reached with the religious party.

The government last Sunday had successfully reached an agreement with the religious outfit, putting an end to a 10-day protest. The pact came after around two weeks of clashes that left at least seven policemen dead and scores injured on both sides.

The announcement was made at a news conference in Islamabad where Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan, Mufti Muneebur Rehman as well as TLP members Mufti Ghulam Abbas Faizi and Mufti Mohammad Ameer were present.

The negotiating team did not divulge any further details which, the members said, would be revealed at “appropriate time”.

Speaking about other issues, Sheikh Rashid said he did not know who was involved in improving relations with the establishment.

"Ministries come and go. I have been in politics for 40 years and this is my 15th ministry. I am with Prime Minister Imran Khan and would continue to do so," he added.

The minister said that the PTI government will complete its constitutional term comfortably and will make all-out efforts to win the next general elections as well.

TLP chief adamant on French envoy expulsion, says Sheikh Rashid | The Express Tribune

Interior minister says he convinced religious outfit that matter of French embassy would be taken up in parliament
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
16,676
-6
18,959
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Pak government is so soft on these militant political parties.
To sort this mess just requires a single bullet to the head of the leader anonymously of course
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
16,676
-6
18,959
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Inception-06 said:
Bullets are not the solution, but a stronger law and order.
Click to expand...
Brother have you experienced law and order in Pakistan? I have. Trust me last I checked the price on getting away with murder was 17 lakh rupees. Both sides happy and judges to the chailwala paid.

So bullet is a much better cost effective solution
 
I

Inception-06

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 17, 2007
3,577
17
4,692
Country
Germany
Location
Germany
Trango Towers said:
Brother have you experienced law and order in Pakistan? I have. Trust me last I chelated the price on getting away with murder was 17 lakh rupees. Both sides happy and judges to the chailwala paid.

So bullet is a much better cost effective solution
Click to expand...
The only force which is justified is better trained and equipped riot police during day time and at night calm raid by special police commandos. Everything is available question is if we want it, all this guys can be arrested now and brought to court. The root of this miserable lies in the dynamics of Pakistans pure economy, which was never the core issue political of any military junta or government.
 
Last edited:
Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

Ahtisham Ullah Karamat

FULL MEMBER
Sep 21, 2020
131
0
120
Country
United States
Location
United States
Trango Towers said:
Pak government is so soft on these militant political parties.
To sort this mess just requires a single bullet to the head of the leader anonymously of course
Click to expand...
قرآن و حدیث پڑھنے والے ۱۵۰ سال پہلے انگریز کی گولی کھا کر، مالٹا اور کالے پانی کی جیل میں بھی حضور کے دین سے باز نہ آئے
سر ولیم مور نے برطانیہ کی پارلیمنٹ میں بتلا دیا کہ محمد کا قرآن اور اسکی تلوار ہمیں چین نہیں لینے دیتے
بے غیرتوں کی ملک میں نہ کل کمی تھی نہ آج
کل بھی انگریز کے وفادار آج بھی
 
Trango Towers

Trango Towers

ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
16,676
-6
18,959
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Ahtisham Ullah Karamat said:
قرآن و حدیث پڑھنے والے ۱۵۰ سال پہلے انگریز کی گولی کھا کر، مالٹا اور کالے پانی کی جیل میں بھی حضور کے دین سے باز نہ آئے
سر ولیم مور نے برطانیہ کی پارلیمنٹ میں بتلا دیا کہ محمد کا قرآن اور اسکی تلوار ہمیں چین نہیں لینے دیتے
بے غیرتوں کی ملک میں نہ کل کمی تھی نہ آج
کل بھی انگریز کے وفادار آج بھی
Click to expand...
Interesting why don't you write that in English. Afraid? Fact is my beautiful Islam is hijacked by the TLP and ISIS and TTP and jahils support them backed by Indian and western money. Wonder why these TLP jahils only cause trouble in Pakistan but won't do their jihad in Kashmir or palaestine of Syria Iraq or anywhere where Muslim lands are occupied. Their jihad is in Muslim countries...wonder why....better money wink wink
 
