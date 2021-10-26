TLP brings more instability and sectarianism

Outside threat: India

Inside threat: The fifth column and sectarianism

A recent case is China and Vietnam. Major western power after WW2 dislike communism. CCP won the civil war and took the power. China was isolated by the West camp after WW2, and isolated by the West camp and Soviet camp since 1960s. But CCP did know how to defend China long term national interest, and made it. ​

Vietnam fought 2 decades with France and US, followed by a decade of borders conflicts with China. Today, Vietnam is doing well.​

Just my two cents:In a society like Pakistan, it's understandable that there are many factions, base on ethnics, tribes, religions, provinces. Pakistan was founded on the legacy of Indus Valley & British rule, there are lots of landlords, tribes, tycoons, religious leaders who kept their huge influence on Pakistan political agenda.I observed that there are 2 major factors sabotage Pakistan development:Outside threat consumed a lot of resource of Pakistan, creates chaos, instability. Pakistan Military is dealing with it, China helps. But inside threat is more fatal.. The current PTI, PPP and PML-N doctrine has some secular characters, those parties fight mainly for interest. While TLP share little spectrum with all other parties that it will fight to death,Major powers around the world dislike Sharia rules, they prefer rule of secular law. This is well known.If Pakistanis choose to be ruled by Sharia, good luck to Pakistan. Just get prepared for more international pressures.