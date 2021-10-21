TLP announces 'long march' to Islamabad tomorrow

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Interior, on the request of the Punjab Home Department, had asked the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority to block internet services in Samanabad, Sherkot, Nawankot, Gulshan-i-Ravi, Sabzazar and Iqbal Town areas of Lahore "for maintaining law and order situation".

The notification for the blocking of the internet, issued on October 20, stated that internet services were to be suspended in the said areas with immediate effect till further request for the reopening of the services.