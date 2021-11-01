TLP Animals Vs RSS Goons !

Imran Khan said: اٹھا رہا ہے جو فتنے میری زمینوں میں

وہ سانپ ہم نے ہی پالا ہے آستینوں میں

حبیب جالب

The real snakes were nurtured between 1979-1989 when Pakistan VOLUNTARILY and without a real cause joined the war against the Soviets in Afghanistan. Unlike after 9/11 when Pakistan had no choice but to help America, in 1979 Pakistan had a choice and paid heavy price and continues to pay the price.As for TLP vs RSS: I don't see RSS coming out every few months on the roads and destroying the economy and killing cops like turkey shoot. And, yes, I am aware of RSS activities.TLP is not some Pakistani state supported entity: It is an organically grown organization as a result of the radicalization of the Pakistani society in the 1980s.