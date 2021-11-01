What's new

TLP Animals Vs RSS Goons !

S

Sal12

FULL MEMBER
Aug 3, 2013
786
0
1,404
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Jahalat has no limits. They are copying the RSS where RSS is torturing muslims and asking them to chant jai Shri ram at the same time.
Police should have been allowed to use firearms. This is weakness of state for not allowing police to use firearms on these animals.
 
Last edited:
Sainthood 101

Sainthood 101

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
2,190
-2
2,281
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Sal12 said:
Jahalat has no limits. They are copying the RSS where RSS is torturing muslims and asking them to chant jai Shri ram at the same time.
Muslims should have been allowed to use firearms. This is weakness of state for not allowing police to use firearms on these animals.
Click to expand...
State surrendered to thugs
Imran Khan said:
this should be consider when someone was making this group overnight . someone rightly said PAKISTAN is very good to create proxies overnight but always failed to control them .
Click to expand...
Ok bloody civilian, your concerns are noted
Now fall back in line

There's no difference between RSS and TLP
Both are the same thing
One comes with a beard other one with a khaki chadi
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

FULL MEMBER
Jul 26, 2018
1,275
9
2,246
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
Salaam


Such a shameful situation especially considering it is being done in the name of RasulAllah pbuh.

I hope the one's making decisions on these matters know that this sort of thing will get worst as time goes on. These people are making a mockery of the deen.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
61,889
5
49,848
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Windjammer said:
I was sincerely hoping that some one fed up with this nonsense will get hold of a HGV and drive straight wherever these scumbags are in a crowd.
Click to expand...
Like it happened in India where protestors were run over by government friends and family.

Your sincere hope and wish remains to emulate BJP in Pakistan.
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
37,375
169
133,302
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
El Sidd said:
Like it happened in India where protestors were run over by government friends and family.

Your sincere hope and wish remains to emulate BJP in Pakistan.
Click to expand...
How many policemen were killed by those protesting farmers.... The martyred policemen were no relative of mine but surely would love to know how their relatives or comrades feel about their deaths. When some scumbags kill a a lawman doing his duty then forget about emulating its time for executing the obvious.
 
El Sidd

El Sidd

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 5, 2017
61,889
5
49,848
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Windjammer said:
How many policemen were killed by those protesting farmers.... The martyred policemen were no relative of mine but surely would love to know how their relatives or comrades feel about their deaths. When some scumbags kill a a lawman doing his duty then forget about emulating its time for executing the obvious.
Click to expand...
they are not rejoicing the violence that led to unfortunate and unforgivable incidents and accidents.

stop wishing and hoping for bloodshed 1000s of kms away.
 
Meengla

Meengla

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 1, 2009
5,221
18
8,153
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Imran Khan said:
اٹھا رہا ہے جو فتنے میری زمینوں میں
وہ سانپ ہم نے ہی پالا ہے آستینوں میں
حبیب جالب
Click to expand...
The real snakes were nurtured between 1979-1989 when Pakistan VOLUNTARILY and without a real cause joined the war against the Soviets in Afghanistan. Unlike after 9/11 when Pakistan had no choice but to help America, in 1979 Pakistan had a choice and paid heavy price and continues to pay the price.
As for TLP vs RSS: I don't see RSS coming out every few months on the roads and destroying the economy and killing cops like turkey shoot. And, yes, I am aware of RSS activities.

TLP is not some Pakistani state supported entity: It is an organically grown organization as a result of the radicalization of the Pakistani society in the 1980s.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 8, Members: 4, Guests: 4)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom