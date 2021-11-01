TLP Animals Vs RSS Goons !

Windjammer
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 9, 2009
- 37,375
- 169
- Country
-
- Location
-
I was sincerely hoping that some one fed up with this nonsense will get hold of a HGV and drive straight wherever these scumbags are in a crowd.Just the difference in uniforms.
State surrendered to thugsJahalat has no limits. They are copying the RSS where RSS is torturing muslims and asking them to chant jai Shri ram at the same time.
Muslims should have been allowed to use firearms. This is weakness of state for not allowing police to use firearms on these animals.
Ok bloody civilian, your concerns are notedthis should be consider when someone was making this group overnight . someone rightly said PAKISTAN is very good to create proxies overnight but always failed to control them .
Like it happened in India where protestors were run over by government friends and family.I was sincerely hoping that some one fed up with this nonsense will get hold of a HGV and drive straight wherever these scumbags are in a crowd.
How many policemen were killed by those protesting farmers.... The martyred policemen were no relative of mine but surely would love to know how their relatives or comrades feel about their deaths. When some scumbags kill a a lawman doing his duty then forget about emulating its time for executing the obvious.Like it happened in India where protestors were run over by government friends and family.
Your sincere hope and wish remains to emulate BJP in Pakistan.
they are not rejoicing the violence that led to unfortunate and unforgivable incidents and accidents.How many policemen were killed by those protesting farmers.... The martyred policemen were no relative of mine but surely would love to know how their relatives or comrades feel about their deaths. When some scumbags kill a a lawman doing his duty then forget about emulating its time for executing the obvious.
The real snakes were nurtured between 1979-1989 when Pakistan VOLUNTARILY and without a real cause joined the war against the Soviets in Afghanistan. Unlike after 9/11 when Pakistan had no choice but to help America, in 1979 Pakistan had a choice and paid heavy price and continues to pay the price.اٹھا رہا ہے جو فتنے میری زمینوں میں
وہ سانپ ہم نے ہی پالا ہے آستینوں میں
حبیب جالب