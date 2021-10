I hope ulama come together and put fatwa on these cleanshave,friends of west politicians and generals if rangers use violence against a religious political party . They have right to demonstrate and these socalled democratic lovers need to mentain peace, by not blocking and killing their members who want their voice heard .These barbaric cleanshave elite is asking for revolt and god willing they will get it ..maybe not today but soon and they will regret being bastard childeren of west in our muslim nation.