TKMS Launches Egyptian Navy’s 4th Type 209 Submarine

On September 29, 2020, the fourth 209/1400mod class submarine for the Navy of Arab Republic of Egypt was named and launched at the shipyard of thyssenkrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) in Kiel.

About "S44“

Length: approx. 62 m

Diameter: approx. 6,2 m

Displacement (surface): approx. 1,450 t

Displacement (submerged) approx. 1,600 t

Crew: 30

