Tk 8,000 crore projects undertaken for Gazipur’s dev: Mozammel

GAZIPUR, Sept 20, 2020 (BSS) – Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque today said the government has undertaken development projects worth Tk 8,000 crore to beautify Gazipur with modern infrastructures.“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formed ‘Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha’ and passed Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha bill in the parliament to build Gazipur as a planned city,” he said while attending a meeting of Gazipur Journalists Union (GUJ) as the chief guest here today.The meeting titled ‘The role of public representatives and professionals in the development of modern Gazipur’ was organised by GUJ on the occasion of its annual general meeting 2020.“Under the project, the communication system will be modernised to facilitate travelling from Dhaka to Gazipur. Flyovers, drainage facilities and alternative roads will be constructed to reduce the pressure on Dhaka-Gazipur road,” said the minister.Mozammel also said the traffic congestion will no longer bother as link roads and bypass roads will be constructed along with measures for proper waste management and protection of forests and rivers.At the meeting, local representatives and professional councils addressed various existing problems like environmental and noise pollution, water logging, traffic congestion. They also demanded effective measures to resolve the problems.During the meeting, the participators urged the minister to take necessary steps to transform Gazipur into a digital city by 2025, as a part of the implementation of project Vision 2025.On the occasion of Mujib Year and the founding anniversary of the organisation, the district’s heroic freedom fighters Fazlul Haque and Councilor Abdul Alim Mollah were awarded with ‘Bhawal Padak’.Chaired by GUJ President Ataur Rahman, the meeting was attended by Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of Daily Observer and former information adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Labor and Employment and Chairman of Gazipur Unnayan Parishad in Dhaka Shamsunnahar Bhuiyan, founding president of Gazipur Press Club Prof MA Bari, Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League social worker and environmentalist Md Shahidullah, Bangabandhu Teachers Council Chairman Principal Mohammad Ali Chowdhury Manik, Gazipur City Corporation Councilor Abdul Alim Mollah, Tongi Thana Awami League President Fazlul Haque, Assistant Director of Labor Department Asaduzzaman, GUJ General Secretary Moniruzzaman, Joint Secretary Nurul Amin Sikder, Treasurer SM Nurul Islam and training officer Fariba Tabasum, among others, were present at the event.