What's new

Tk 8,000 crore projects undertaken for Gazipur’s dev: Mozammel

B

Black_cats

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 31, 2010
5,993
-5
8,667
Tk 8,000 crore projects undertaken for Gazipur’s dev: Mozammel

www.bssnews.net

Tk 8,000 crore projects undertaken for Gazipur’s dev: Mozammel | Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS)

www.bssnews.net www.bssnews.net


GAZIPUR, Sept 20, 2020 (BSS) – Liberation War Affairs Minister AKM Mozammel Haque today said the government has undertaken development projects worth Tk 8,000 crore to beautify Gazipur with modern infrastructures.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formed ‘Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha’ and passed Gazipur Unnayan Kartripakkha bill in the parliament to build Gazipur as a planned city,” he said while attending a meeting of Gazipur Journalists Union (GUJ) as the chief guest here today.

The meeting titled ‘The role of public representatives and professionals in the development of modern Gazipur’ was organised by GUJ on the occasion of its annual general meeting 2020.

“Under the project, the communication system will be modernised to facilitate travelling from Dhaka to Gazipur. Flyovers, drainage facilities and alternative roads will be constructed to reduce the pressure on Dhaka-Gazipur road,” said the minister.

Mozammel also said the traffic congestion will no longer bother as link roads and bypass roads will be constructed along with measures for proper waste management and protection of forests and rivers.

At the meeting, local representatives and professional councils addressed various existing problems like environmental and noise pollution, water logging, traffic congestion. They also demanded effective measures to resolve the problems.

During the meeting, the participators urged the minister to take necessary steps to transform Gazipur into a digital city by 2025, as a part of the implementation of project Vision 2025.

On the occasion of Mujib Year and the founding anniversary of the organisation, the district’s heroic freedom fighters Fazlul Haque and Councilor Abdul Alim Mollah were awarded with ‘Bhawal Padak’.

Chaired by GUJ President Ataur Rahman, the meeting was attended by Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury, editor of Daily Observer and former information adviser to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Member of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Ministry of Labor and Employment and Chairman of Gazipur Unnayan Parishad in Dhaka Shamsunnahar Bhuiyan, founding president of Gazipur Press Club Prof MA Bari, Gazipur Metropolitan Awami League social worker and environmentalist Md Shahidullah, Bangabandhu Teachers Council Chairman Principal Mohammad Ali Chowdhury Manik, Gazipur City Corporation Councilor Abdul Alim Mollah, Tongi Thana Awami League President Fazlul Haque, Assistant Director of Labor Department Asaduzzaman, GUJ General Secretary Moniruzzaman, Joint Secretary Nurul Amin Sikder, Treasurer SM Nurul Islam and training officer Fariba Tabasum, among others, were present at the event.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Get Ya Wig Split Apple market cap just topped $1.5-trillion! Nasdaq above 10 000! Tesla worth almost $200B Americas 8
scope 500 000 000 + animals burned alive by the Australian regime's greed and inhumanity World Affairs 52
Zarvan Philippine National Police to buy more than 17 000 Rifles from Israel Weapons Industries Equipment & Gear 0
Jyotish 10 000-strong standing corps for the European Border and Coast Guard by 2027 Europe & Russia 0
Zarvan Estonia opens tender for supply 11 000 new assault rifles Equipment & Gear 0
Kabira Over 6, 000 villages electrified in Sindh Social & Current Events 4
Arabi Russian troops shelling Ukrainian city Avdiivka to to evacuate 12 000 civilians Europe & Russia 0
I IN FEAR OF INDIA-PAK FACE-OFF, OVER 9, 000 INDIAN SOLDIERS REQUEST SICK LEAVES Central & South Asia 26
Devil Soul In fear of India-Pak face-off, over 9, 000 Indian soldiers request sick leaves Indian Defence Forum 1
cb4 500000 housing units for people in next 5 years: PM Pakistan Economy 4

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top