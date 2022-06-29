What's new

Titra Tech's ALPIN unmanned helicopter preparing for military missions

FWbrzQOWIAEWlF9


Alpin unmanned helicopter preparing to take to the field for military logistics missions this year, will also be equipped with weapon systems such as missiles and rockets with its high payload capacity.

Davut Yılmaz, General Manager of Titra Technology:

"Beyond the priority of military and civil logistics, we aim to integrate and use systems such as missiles and rockets, especially since they have a very high carrying capacity. This is our second priority on the Alpine side.


There will be different variations of this as well. There will be not only systems such as weapons and ammunition, but also different carrying options, systems and useful loads. Both complex systems with some heavily loaded sensors and intelligence systems as well as other systems for civilian purposes.

We planned most of them, and we tested some of them. In 2023, you will see Alpin doing very different things. We want to use Alpin's high carrying capacity. We do not intend to integrate weapons such as the classic machine gun. Our approach there is slightly different. Maybe we can consider integrating different types of heavy weapons, but on the weapons side, our priority is weapons such as missiles or rockets. It will take place in 2023.

Our priority this year is military logistics. If we do that, we will be the first company in the world to do this job, and our army will be the first."

via - Mavivatan.net
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1542179194288971779
 
Titra Tech ALPIN tactical unmanned helicopter system
239_photo_1976.png

12354.PNG


Fly Bvlos Tech VTOL Drone
FRQWdFfXIAAHXJm

FPxKmc1XwAgCYNj


DASAL (Altınay) Aviation Technologies Albatros
msi-dergisi-193-altinay-advertorial-3-1024x383.jpg
cache-v2
 

