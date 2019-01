Clans are known by lineages, place of origin, and our sub-clans.



I can’t speak for the others you mentioned, but Rajputs are of three main sub-clans. This is how we know who is an authentic Rajput and who is not.



Generally among Pakistani Rajputs, there is a strong connection with kinship and heritage. Sikhs also share it.



When I ask a supposed Indian Hindu Rajput what is their lineage and clan, all I get are blank stares. They don’t keep lineages like we do. Many Indians also keep Rajput surnames though they are not Rajputs. In this instance, it is impossible to verify.



In short, we are proud of our heritage and the lineage which shows our evolution to Islam. Rajputs have always been on the frontlines of the Islamic conquest (first against it and later its chief soldiers, generals, statesmen) and even today we are working to defend Pakistan from its enemies.

