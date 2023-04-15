What's new

Tit for tat: Russia freezes German Goethe Institut accounts

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
56,909
-24
98,774
Country
China
Location
China

Tit for tat: Russia freezes German Goethe Institut accounts

Vladimir Esipov
April 15 2023

65262580_906.jpg

The accounts of Germany's cultural centers in Russia have been frozen in retaliation for an investigation into the main Russian cultural center in Berlin.

In the week that followed the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, Russky Dom, the Russian House of Science and Culture in central Berlin, became the target of various attacks by persons unknown. Eggs were thrown at the windows, the wall was daubed with hate speech and members of staff encountered hostility.

As opposed to the Russian Embassy not far away on the boulevard Unter den Linden, the huge 1980s concrete building in the Friedrichstrasse was not protected by guards, and thus could more easily be approached by people wanting to express their anger about the war in Ukraine.

For security reasons, those in charge decided to shut down operations until the situation had cooled down. But in September 2022, Russky Dom reopened, with its regular program of films, exhibitions and language courses. It was business as usual.

Not for Ukrainians in the city, however. In October, Vitsche — an association of young Ukrainian activists — conducted a "referendum" a la russe on whether the building should be "annexed" and handed over to Ukraine. Those who participated in the protest event responded with a resounding "yes."

www.dw.com

Tit for tat: Russia freezes German Goethe Institut accounts – DW – 04/15/2023

The accounts of Germany's cultural centers in Russia have been frozen in retaliation for an investigation into the main Russian cultural center in Berlin.
www.dw.com www.dw.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Chinese brands account for nearly 40% of new car sales in Russia
Replies
2
Views
161
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
J
Ukraine says Russia ‘worse than ISIS’ after beheading video
2 3
Replies
36
Views
602
Zhukov
Zhukov
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia continues to receive electronic chips from Western manufacturers, necessary for the manufacture of weapons
Replies
5
Views
680
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
beijingwalker
China and India are buying so much Russian oil that Moscow's now selling more crude than it was before invading Ukraine
Replies
5
Views
196
大汉奸柳传志
大汉奸柳传志
F-22Raptor
International Court to Open War Crimes Cases Against Russia, Officials Say
Replies
0
Views
230
F-22Raptor
F-22Raptor

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom