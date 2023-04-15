Tit for tat: Russia freezes German Goethe Institut accounts

beijingwalker
Tit for tat: Russia freezes German Goethe Institut accountsVladimir Esipov
April 15 2023
The accounts of Germany's cultural centers in Russia have been frozen in retaliation for an investigation into the main Russian cultural center in Berlin.
In the week that followed the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in late February 2022, Russky Dom, the Russian House of Science and Culture in central Berlin, became the target of various attacks by persons unknown. Eggs were thrown at the windows, the wall was daubed with hate speech and members of staff encountered hostility.
As opposed to the Russian Embassy not far away on the boulevard Unter den Linden, the huge 1980s concrete building in the Friedrichstrasse was not protected by guards, and thus could more easily be approached by people wanting to express their anger about the war in Ukraine.
For security reasons, those in charge decided to shut down operations until the situation had cooled down. But in September 2022, Russky Dom reopened, with its regular program of films, exhibitions and language courses. It was business as usual.
Not for Ukrainians in the city, however. In October, Vitsche — an association of young Ukrainian activists — conducted a "referendum" a la russe on whether the building should be "annexed" and handed over to Ukraine. Those who participated in the protest event responded with a resounding "yes."
