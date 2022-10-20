What's new

Tit for Tat: Pakistan decides not to go to 'India' to play any cricket matches : PCB Chairman | Pakistan may leave Asian Cricket Council (ACC)

Tit for Tat: Pakistan decides not to go to 'India' to play any cricket matches : PCB Chairman | Pakistan may leave Asian Cricket Council (ACC)

Both Indian and Pakistani fans have been left bitterly disappointed now - after Pakistan has decided not to go to India ever again and play any Cricket in Indian lands. This categorical answer from Chairman PCB will bear masses losses for both Pakistan and India. Pakistan is prepared to take any losses as well as Indian Government and BCCI. Pakistan may have decided to leave Asian Cricket Council.

Fans in Pakistan called Indian team as 'Darpok' and 'scared chickens'.


 

