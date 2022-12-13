What's new

TISU officially named ANKA-3

Oublious

Oublious

SENIOR MEMBER
Jun 23, 2012
7,160
-3
8,432
Country
Turkey
Location
Netherlands
ANKA 3

This is drone with out vertical stabilisators,...



https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1602721922999062534

2023 you will see this kind thing...



Oooo man somenbody will have nightmare.....

KE against air targets and sea targets, ANKA-3 against high valeu targets behind enemy lines....

I can not wait to see KE, ANKA-3 and TFX fly in formation....


1670957561601.png
 
Path-Finder

Path-Finder

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 7, 2013
22,895
1
34,173
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

dBSPL
Turkey Builds A Hyperwar Capable Military
Replies
1
Views
1K
EAGLE777
EAGLE777
Oublious
Air-Launched Tactical Decoy Targets and TAI Supersonic UAV Project
Replies
0
Views
966
Oublious
Oublious
beijingwalker
Chinese electric car giant BYD on track to overtake Tesla in 2023
Replies
11
Views
335
Beidou2020
B
Zarvan
Turkey Enhances Naval Air Capabilities With 2 New ATR-72 MPAs
Replies
8
Views
1K
Titanium100
Titanium100
Stryker1982
Shahed-136 - Tracking usage & expanding understanding.
39 40 41 42 43 44
Replies
656
Views
24K
DoubleYouSee
DoubleYouSee

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom