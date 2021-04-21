Tipu Sultan, Sir Syed Ahmed Khan's lives to be turned into world class productions: Fawad Chaudhry

Chaudhry promises biopics on Tipu Sultan, Syed Ahmed Khan | The Express Tribune Federal minister for information and broadcasting took to Twitter on Wednesday to make some promising announcements.

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain took to Twitter on Wednesday to make some promising announcements.He said that the reform process initiated in the Ministry of Information and its attached departments in 2018 is being resumed. In a series of tweets, Chaudhry assured that "complete support will be extended to the digital media," and “the revival of film and television is a top priority," among other things.Chaudhry went on to reveal that the lives of Tipu Sultan and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan will be turned into world class productions. He also assured that loans worth Rs50 million will be offered to the young and aspiring filmmakers of Pakistan via the Kamyab Jawan Programme.Chaudhry stated that Prime Minister Imran Khan will be offering a personal home and 'card to the journalists associated with print and TV media. A legislation and insurance will be introduced to mandate the payment of salaries while offering facilities to the Press Club.While the reform will also ensureandbecomes HD (High Definition) – a project that has been stalling since 2019 but will hopefully conclude by June this year.In another tweet, the minister disclosed that the recording of a new anthem he initiated in 2018 is now its final stages too.“We will have new digital recording of an anthem in few months,,” he concluded.