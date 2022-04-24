TIPU SULTAN & IMRAN KHAN - An Overview

If you want to know that happened with Imran Khan recently, Just see the SWORD OF TIPU SULTAN Series....



How British managed to break lines within the ranks of TIPU SULTAN and his own Army + Bureaucrats. While TIPU was the only major hurdle between the Independence of South India and British Occupation.



Many of TIPU's Generals and Bureaucrats were believing that if we let the British in and stop resistance. We (the Kingdom of Mysore) will get a very good "Package" from the Britishers.... Hence, many of them used to believe that the deadlock and hatred between TIPU & Britishers, is only because of the EGO of TIPU himself. We can't resist British for long as they are getting non-stop supplied via sea....Anyways, British Generals told TIPU's Generals + Bureaucrats that, see dear !! TIPU is about to fall, we are going to kill him in the final battle, in which TIPU won't be able to resist such an overwhelming force, so you guys better see your own future, if you leave TIPU, your future will remain secure, if you remain loyal with TIPU, your fate will remain same as of TIPU's..... So most of them defected....



Isn't the same thing happened with the IK, that US Embassy used to invite them and told that Imran Khan is going to fall, you guys better see your own political future.... While the state too failed to support Imran Khan's harsh Anti-American politics... Because they "can't afford" to make US "angry"....



Therefore, I would highly recommend you guys to see the famous series "SWORD OF TIPU SULTAN" in the context of today's political situation of Pakistan..