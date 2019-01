Hi,



Sultan Tipu bet on the wrong horse---. The French were there before the british---. If the british had been there before the french---he may have allied with the british---.



The history would be different now.



The french had signed up most of the Nawabs and Rajas maharajas before the british did---.



If the french had not lost---we would have been speaking french---with a terrible social and industrial structure---.

