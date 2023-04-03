What's new

Tipping in the United States has gotten out of control

大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
3,182
-22
5,256
Country
China
Location
China


When was the last time you purchased something and you weren’t asked for a tip?

Not only are requests to tip on purchased goods and services increasingly common, but the amount of the traditional tip also has been on the rise for decades.


During the 1950s, people commonly tipped 10% of the bill. By the 1970s and 1980s, that percentage had jumped to 15%.

In 2023, people typically tip anywhere from 15% to 25%. Consumers on average said they tipped more than 21%, according to a Creditcards.com survey in May 2022.

“What we’re seeing now nationwide is something that is known as ‘tipflation’ … at every opportunity we’re being presented with a tablet that’s asking us how much we’d like to tip,” said etiquette expert Thomas Farley, also known as “Mister Manners.”

The coronavirus pandemic put more upward pressure on tipping. During the height of those days, consumers started tipping for things they never had before to service industry workers.
 
大汉奸柳传志

大汉奸柳传志

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 27, 2015
3,182
-22
5,256
Country
China
Location
China
man the youtube comment section is killing me🤣🤣🤣


QQ图片20230403205158.png
 
NagaBaba

NagaBaba

FULL MEMBER
Jun 16, 2022
195
-1
94
Country
India
Location
India
villageidiot said:
Can you please elaborate?
Click to expand...
Cultural glitch, it'll be considered rude there... honour is big there, woh seppuku waala culture hai. Tip de ke unki be izzati na karein pls.

Tipping generally is a weird one, Europe me bura maan lenge.. or think you're kanjoos is you go too little

India specifically, small time joints and their waiters will be grateful for even smallish ones... fancier places, 10/20% maybe ?

but I never tip by card, restaurants eat it all up even if you want to tip a specific server or something.. I pay by card generally and leave some cash there as tip.. amount may vary, depending on how tipsy I may be. :P
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 0, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

B
Chinese firm CCCC tipped for toll collection of Bangabandhu Tunnel
2
Replies
19
Views
973
BananaRepublicUK
B
B
Tesla Faces Criminal Probe From DOJ Over Its Self-Driving Car Claims
Replies
2
Views
318
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
Areesh
Mother of football player, 14, shot dead near high school recounts heartbreaking last words to son
Replies
8
Views
429
Hamartia Antidote
Hamartia Antidote
beijingwalker
U.S. workers have gotten way less productive. No one is sure why
Replies
7
Views
355
Leishangthem
Leishangthem
Hamartia Antidote
Microsoft Teams has become so popular it may actually be illegal
Replies
3
Views
429
313ghazi
313ghazi

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom