Tipping in the United States has gotten out of control

When was the last time you purchased something and you weren’t asked for a tip?
Not only are requests to tip on purchased goods and services increasingly common, but the amount of the traditional tip also has been on the rise for decades.
During the 1950s, people commonly tipped 10% of the bill. By the 1970s and 1980s, that percentage had jumped to 15%.
In 2023, people typically tip anywhere from 15% to 25%. Consumers on average said they tipped more than 21%, according to a Creditcards.com survey in May 2022.
“What we’re seeing now nationwide is something that is known as ‘tipflation’ … at every opportunity we’re being presented with a tablet that’s asking us how much we’d like to tip,” said etiquette expert Thomas Farley, also known as “Mister Manners.”
The coronavirus pandemic put more upward pressure on tipping. During the height of those days, consumers started tipping for things they never had before to service industry workers.