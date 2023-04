Tipping in the United States has gotten out of control

When was the last time you purchased something and you weren’t asked for a tip Not only are requests to tip on purchased goods and services increasingly common , but the amount of the traditional tip also has been on the rise for decades.… at every opportunity we’re being presented with a tablet that’s asking us how much we’d like to tip,” said etiquette expert Thomas Farley, also known as “Mister Manners.” The coronavirus pandemic put more upward pressure on tipping. During the height of those days, consumers started tipping for things they never had before to service industry workers.