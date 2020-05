The Mongols under Genghis may well have scorched all in their path. However I'm not sure the Mongols under Genghis had any genuine interest in the subcontinent. It was only after the Mongol schism that the southern Chagatai Khanate in the mid 13th century invaded the Delhi Sultanate and showed any interest in expansion southwards. The Mongols largely struggled in the subcontinent because of terrain and climate counteracting their horse borne warfare tactics and also because the Khiljis were tactically astute and knew how to counter Mongol tactics - they utilised an intelligence network of former Chagatai servicemen and rival Mongols to predict the Chagatai tactics.

