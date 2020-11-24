What's new

Times Up! Pakistan to launch Crackdown Against Anti-Pakistan Social Media.

Clutch said:
Time to shut down the RAW agenda Hindutva appeasing Social Media Gadaar!

Pardon the question, but aren't both our governments going down the slippery slope of silencing every dissent.

I'm not arguing that there isn't legitimate anti-agenda online, but what's to stop politicos to use this as a blanket ban on anything against the narrative. The entire point of chosing democracy is to have diversity of opinions.
 
Krptonite said:
Pardon the question, but aren't both our governments going down the slippery slope of silencing every dissent.

I'm not arguing that there isn't legitimate anti-agenda online, but what's to stop politicos to use this as a blanket ban on anything against the narrative. The entire point of chosing democracy is to have diversity of opinions.
BS. There is rampant anti-Pakistan propaganda. Mostly it is initiated by your country India.

www.trtworld.com

The staggering scale of India’s anti-Pakistan propaganda machine

Hundreds of fake news websites and NGOs linked to Indian entities were used to spread propaganda against Pakistan internationally.
www.trtworld.com www.trtworld.com

www.aljazeera.com

EU NGO report uncovers Indian disinformation campaign

EU DisinfoLab’s report a ‘deep dive into a 15-year operation targeting the EU and UN to serve Indian interests’.
www.aljazeera.com www.aljazeera.com

www.bbc.com

The dead professor and the vast pro-India disinformation campaign

A Harvard icon and fake media have been used in a global campaign to serve Indian interests, research reveals.
www.bbc.com

India uses fake news and anti-state elements within Pakistan and abroad to spread fake news through social media outlets and otherwise. If Pakistan doesn't act this won't be curbed by itself.
 
Krptonite said:
Pardon the question, but aren't both our governments going down the slippery slope of silencing every dissent.

I'm not arguing that there isn't legitimate anti-agenda online, but what's to stop politicos to use this as a blanket ban on anything against the narrative. The entire point of chosing democracy is to have diversity of opinions.
I would argue that Pakistan has some of the world's most free media. The problem is that it is also the most unregulated with no oversight. Free media should not equate to false media. That is unhealthy.

This is beyond that. This is about a foreign enemy using social media to spread disinformation. It's like North Korea or China or Russia or whoever paying Americans to through social platforms spread propaganda and ant-state disinformation. There are laws against that. Pakistan is doing the same.b
 
