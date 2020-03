Hindsight is 20/20. How much sooner should the lockdown be, if you're in charge?



The first known patient back then was diagnosed in December and the virus was still unknown. No one knows how fatal it is or whether does it transmit through humans, and if so, how does it transmit and how many has been infected. No test was available as well. China had to do research & development, then mass production of test-kits, and deliver them to healthcare institutions. It takes time.



The lockdown of Wuhan happened on 23 Jan.



From the diagnosis of an unknown virus to an unprecedented lockdown, it took around 1-2months. If the outbreak started in the West, would the West do better? Would the West dare to take the initiative to do an unprecedented lockdown on their cities within 1 or 2 months?



The West had months to prepare. Even in late Feb with all the info from China on the characteristics of the virus and the modes of transmission, you have politicians like Trump still downplaying the Covid19 as "just the flu bro". And in March you have several Western countries including the US which can't even get their test kits ready. Now you have the UK basically giving up and going for 'herd immunity' strategy.



Be realistic. Yes, I agree that China indeed could've done better with greater transparency, but that's hindsight. I look at things as a whole. After looking at the approach of the West these few days, you think the West would've take action more promptly and handle the situation better?



I would think that the West would be even more complacent.

