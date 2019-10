Timeline of the Most Expensive Wars in U.S. History

World War II is by far the most expensive in American history, totaling 4.69T, more than every other war combined.

The War in Afghanistan is only the third most expensive, however it is by far the longest at 18 years and counting.

The total cumulative cost of the Civil War for both the North and the South is surprisingly small.

Warfare is getting more expensive over time thanks to pricier weapons and far-off conflict zones.

Top 10 Most Expensive Major Wars in U.S. History