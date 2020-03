Six people in Telangana have died after attending the religious event at Nizamuddin while some of the deaths in states like Maharashtra may also have links to this event.

Tanseem Haider

New Delhi

March 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Delhi was put on complete lockdown days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the nationwide lockdown. Over 3400 people had gathered at the Nizamuddin area for the Tablighi Jamaat event.

50 Coronavirus Cases In Tamil Nadu After Delhi Mosque Event: 10 Points