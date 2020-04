Starting Jan. 3, China has been regularly informing the WHO, relevant countries and regions and China's Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan about the pneumonia outbreak.

China began to inform the United States of the pneumonia outbreak and response measures on a regular basis.

Head of the China CDC talked over phone with director of the U.S. CDC about the pneumonia outbreak.

Heads of China and U.S. CDCs talked over phone to discuss technological exchanges and cooperation.