ISLAMABAD - Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Monday said all national parties must not prefer minor issues over issues of public interest.

Maulana said time will never forgive those parties who remained confused at crucial situations.

JUI-F leadership has decided to take resignations from its 15 members of National Assembly so that these resignations can be used at proper time.