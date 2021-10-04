What's new

Time to warn Taiwan secessionists and their fomenters: war is real: Global Times editorial

Time to warn Taiwan secessionists and their fomenters: war is real: Global Times editorial
Global Times
01:58 Oct 05 2021
Two Su-35 fighter jets and a H-6K bomber fly in formation on May 11, 2018. The People's Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China's island of Taiwan on Friday. Su-35 fighter jets flew over the Bashi Channel in formation with the H-6Ks for the first time, which marks a new breakthrough in island patrol patterns, said Shen Jinke, spokesperson for the PLA air force. (Xinhua/Liu Rui)

Photo: Xinhua/Liu Rui

The US State Department issued a statement on Sunday, saying the PLA was conducting intensive training exercises over Taiwan island's self-proclaimed southwest air defense identification zone in the past few days. The statement accused the PLA of carrying out "provocative military activities" that “undermines regional peace and stability", adding "the US commitment to Taiwan is rock solid.” The Taiwan foreign affairs department immediately expressed gratitude to the Biden administration.

During the National Day holiday, the number of the PLA fighter jets and other military planes set a record high in their sorties over the Taiwan Straits. On Monday, before the publication of this article, Taiwan media outlets reported that the number of the PLA sorties reached 18 on Monday.

The intensive actions of the PLA Air Force are not only a severe warning to the secessionist Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities on the island, but also clearly portrayed the severity of the situation across the Taiwan Straits, and at the same time gave a clear warning to the supporters of the DPP authorities.

The peaceful atmosphere that existed in the area only a few years ago has all but disappeared, and the DPP authorities now openly refer to PLA fighters as "enemy aircraft". They have constantly hyped up claims that they are at the forefront of the so-called democratic world to resist "authoritarian rule”. The strategic collusion between the US and Japan and the DPP authorities is becoming more audacious, and the situation across the Taiwan Straits has almost lost any room for maneuver teetering on the edge of a face-off, creating a sense of urgency that the war maybe triggered at any time.

The secessionist forces on the island will never be allowed to secede Taiwan from China under whatever names or by whatever means, and, the island will not be allowed to act as an outpost of the US’ strategic containment against China.

After Tsai Ing-wen came to office, the status quo of peaceful cooperation across the Taiwan Straits was disrupted. The US government and the DPP authorities are trying to deeply integrate the island into the US’ Indo-Pacific strategy targeting China. The Chinese mainland will not tolerate the integration of the island and the US.

The curtain of preparations for a comprehensive military struggle by the Chinese mainland has obviously been drawn open. The PLA's military drills in the Taiwan Straits are no longer limited to declaring China’s sovereignty over the island, but to implement various forms of assembly, mobilization, assault and logistical preparations that are required to take back the island of Taiwan. Without giving up efforts for a peaceful reunification, it has increasingly become the new mainstream public opinion on the Chinese mainland that the mainland should make earnest preparations based on the possibility of combat.

Now, we will like to warn the DPP authorities and their supporters: do not continue to play with fire. They should see that the Chinese mainland’s preparation to use force against Taiwan secessionist forces is much stronger than ever before.

Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing national reunification has never become so weightier on the shoulders of all Chinese people. Not only the US, but also some other countries are trying to use the Taiwan question as a card to play against Beijing. A fundamental solution to the Taiwan question is becoming all the more reasonable day by day.

If the US and the DPP authorities do not take the initiative to reverse the current situation, the Chinese mainland's military punishment for "Taiwan independence" secessionist forces will eventually be triggered. Time will prove that this warning is not just a verbal threat.
 
That should serve as a reminder to every freedom loving person in the world, Taiwanese or Americans or Canadians or Europeans or whoever you are. If you want liberty, you have to fight for it. It is not given and there is always someone else who tries to take that away from you.
 
That should serve as a reminder to every freedom loving person in the world, Taiwanese or Americans or Canadians or Europeans or whoever you are. If you want liberty, you have to fight for it. It is not given and there is always someone else who tries to take that away from you.
No more lip service. Go join in Taiwan army.
 
Democratic resistance? I mean really and honestly this reminds me about these delulu people who were kicked out from Panjshir recently. Ahmad Shah Massoud was saying stuff like this to be exact ''We stand for democratic values'' ''Voting etc etc'' or some repeptitive mumbo jumbo color revolution stuff and This was actully his legitimate demands to Taliban and his redlines.. crashing the negotiations within minutes after it started..

Taliban's reaction..... Send in the cavalry
giphy.gif


These demands themselves almost gave the Taliban cancer but on a serious note if you were a fly on the wall for these talks everyone would have cracked up big time. IEA had to make sure this guy was not bluffing them because they thought his delegations were geninuely lying at first meeting or making a practical joke they couldn't believe this guy was asking for that
Imagine if his negotiation team would have said instead ''We seek gay rights and gay marriage rights'' To that Taliban meeting. That Taliban negotiation envoy would have collapsed and hospitalized out of shock
omg-fainted.gif
 
Taking penghu island or jinman island will be a concrete warning.
No it wouldn’t. That would entail no new advantage but will bring all of the disadvantages of sanctions and political isolation. Either the mainland takes Taiwan or leaves it alone. Taking marginal islands piecemeal is a stupid plan.
 
No it wouldn't. That would entail no new advantage but will bring all of the disadvantages of sanctions and political isolation. Either the mainland takes Taiwan or leaves it alone. Taking marginal islands piecemeal is a stupid plan.
Nobody dare to sanction China. Trust me, China is the world factory. Even US sanction failed miserably. Those sanction are just political stunt with little impact.

Taking penghu or jinman will be a huge slap on greenpan party as they will be forced to take back the island if not step down as they claim US will protect or Taiwan defense is capable of defending against mainland attack. This will make taiwanese realize peace with mainland China will be the only solution.

The wall street banker are not stupid to coerce US to go to war with China for Taiwan. They may put on a brave front regards to protection of Taiwan. But when comes to real thing, globalization is real. China and US economy fate are tied together. A complete stop of trade between either one will bring down the world economy.
 
Taiwan is an independend country. China should stop such facist acts. Nobody in Taiwan wants to live under a one party dictatorship.
Nobody dare to sanction China. Trust me, China is the world factory. Even US sanction failed miserably. Those sanction are just political stunt with little impact.

Taking penghu or jinman will be a huge slap on greenpan party as they will be forced to take back the island if not step down as they claim US will protect or Taiwan defense is capable of defending against mainland attack. This will make taiwanese realize peace with mainland China will be the only solution.

The wall street banker are not stupid to coerce US to go to war with China for Taiwan. They may put on a brave front regards to protection of Taiwan. But when comes to real thing, globalization is real. China and US economy fate are tied together. A complete stop of trade between either one will bring down the world economy.
Well its already going on. More and more western companies bring production back home and China appears more and more as enemy. For example Huawei will most likely be kicked out of any european infrastructure project.
 
Taiwan is an independend country. China should stop such facist acts. Nobody in Taiwan wants to live under a one party dictatorship.
It's not a matter of what they can choose. Why EU never accuse Spain of facism when they reject Catalan call for independent with 85% of Catalan supported the independence move?

Do what u preach. If EU allow catalan to gain independent from Spain. I believe China will follow. If not, stop this kind of selective policy which is nothing human right nor freedom but cheap political stance just try to bring down China.
 
One word: Global Inflation is about to hit all of us. This economic turbulence might be the kindle that stokes the flames of a hot war. These are very very dangerous times for the world and people are in a slumber.
 
Nobody dare to sanction China. Trust me, China is the world factory. Even US sanction failed miserably. Those sanction are just political stunt with little impact.

Taking penghu or jinman will be a huge slap on greenpan party as they will be forced to take back the island if not step down as they claim US will protect or Taiwan defense is capable of defending against mainland attack. This will make taiwanese realize peace with mainland China will be the only solution.

The wall street banker are not stupid to coerce US to go to war with China for Taiwan. They may put on a brave front regards to protection of Taiwan. But when comes to real thing, globalization is real. China and US economy fate are tied together. A complete stop of trade between either one will bring down the world economy.
I think logic is out the door when it comes to US policy on China. Don't assume so much. Sanctions and coordinated political isolation will be the minimum that the US will try to enforce on China if it invades Taiwan. There is a good chance that the US would get involved militarily as well even if that means a devastating war that might end up with the US losing its position in Asia. But don't assume the US is acting logically anymore because China is very close to surpassing the US and the American deep state is desperate at this point to hold on to their empire.
It's not a matter of what they can choose. Why EU never accuse Spain of facism when they reject Catalan call for independent with 85% of Catalan supported the independence move?

Do what u preach. If EU allow catalan to gain independent from Spain. I believe China will follow. If not, stop this kind of selective policy which is nothing human right nor freedom but cheap political stance just try to bring down China.
No. China doesn't give a **** what Spain does. LMAO You think China would follow suit if Spain gives Catalan independence? China will never give up Taiwan, period. Over its dead body.
 

