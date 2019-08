I feel like we will end up in stalemate with UN/diplomatic zameer ajagar strategy. We need to take initiative and I thought I should share what can be some steps to get out of this stalemate situation.

1. 1000 CUTS POLICY

Yes we can do it and don't legally. Now that 370 is not in effect then India is unilaterally occupied power and Kashmir is occupied zone and therefore the current LOC is ceasefire line. Now that removing 370 caused all the previous agreement between Pakistan and India ineffective therefore they are more bound to ceasefire because all those mutual agreement of ceasefire are nullified.

So we can pick out 1000 enemy posts and bunkers in IOC and start capturing them slowly no matter how long it takes. It can result in following scenarios

A India declaring war on Pakistan and invade mainland. This is what Pakistan wants India to initiate war in internationally recognized boundry and Pakistan as defender.

B. India will beg to talk and Pakistan aill be in driver seat and set the terms to talk.



2. Kashmir Army officially

Since Azad Kashmir got it's own govt and with removal of 370 Azad Kashmir can lay claim to IOK and build up its own independent army and be in state of war from its formation. It's a perfect legal cover under international law. As soon this army is formed it signs a defence pact act with Pakistan Army.

It will make Pakistan immunity from international laws and instead of Pak vs India it will be India vs Kashmiri army supported by Pakistani army. Its similar to what US did with Taiwan and China situation.

