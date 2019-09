Indian diplomats, including their foreign minister, talk of forcible occupation of Azad Kashmir, the part of Kashmir that managed to free itself from Indian occupation in 1947. Once again the irony is probably lost on India. Not since Ribbentrop have diplomats so openly espoused aggression. Ribbentrop at least spoke for a fascist dictatorship, Indian diplomats profess to speak for a democracy. One wonders which is worse.

