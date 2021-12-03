Time to introspect not to take potshots

Every time there is an unfortunate incident, We Indians pounce on the thread to take potshots at Pakistanis or Bangladeshis. The advise I have for us is look in the mirror. There was a time when we felt proud of being a Hindu and Indian but the current generation has destroyed the image of India and Hindus with their cruel inhumane acts of riots, lynchings and vigilantism with utter disregard to law of the land. If you have not realized yet, let me break it to you. We have lost the moral high ground a long time back. If we do not introspect and make course correction, we are destined to become worse than our neighbors. So instead of taking potshots, let's introspect on how we can arrest and reserve the trend and become a shining example again.