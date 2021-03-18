Time to bury the past and move forward: COAS Bajwa

Vapnope said: "We feel it is time to bury the past and move forward," Click to expand...

Khan-Bajwa Doctrine of Unilateral Unconditional PacifismSimple questions to this thinking ...How to Bury the Past .... ???On what conditions and grounds .... ???this approach is destined to fail .... Khan and Bajwa can not bury common past of India-Pakistan unilaterally they need ideal conditions in Present time to achieve this and what is the present of India .... ???what class and ideology is ruling in India ... ???Any favourable OR even remotely supporting conditions exist for this NOBEL CAUSE .... ???