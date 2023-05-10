What's new

Time to burn down and bury 75 years occupation.

Pakistan has been under military rule for most of its existence since gaining independence from British rule in 1947. The military has been deeply involved in the politics and governance of the country, playing a significant role in shaping its political landscape. Over the years, the military has staged coups, imposed martial law, and taken over the government multiple times.
The people of Pakistan have long demanded a true democracy where the rule is in the hands of elected representatives and not the military. However, despite some reforms, the military continues to wield enormous power in the country, and their influence is seen in various aspects of the Pakistani society.
It is time for Pakistan to shift towards true democracy, one that is founded on the principles of justice, equality, and freedom. The military occupation of the government must be burned down and buried forever. This illegal occupation has no place in a modern democracy, and it is incumbent upon the people of Pakistan to stand up for their rights and demand that their voices be heard.
The military establishment in Pakistan has been accused of corruption, human rights violations, and suppressing the voice of the people.
 
Its saving Pakistan or saving a treacherous military establishment, I choose the former. To hell with these Mir Jaffar generals who are making nice with our enemies and selling our motherland for cheap, we want freedom!

Pakistan was founded as a democracy as our founder intended, not this Military Junta, with their Mafia PDM spawn (a joke for their farce ' democracy' )
 
Or copy the one-party state system from China. That is another alternative choice.

Chinese or Japanese government models should be studied.
 
Anybody has any idea.... where are the all Pak Army Generals & Brigadiers suddenly vanished? Where are they all now?
 

