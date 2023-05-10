What's new

Time to burn down and bury 75 years occupation by Pakistan Army.

Cash GK

Cash GK

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 20, 2015
3,526
-1
4,172
Country
Pakistan
Location
Spain
Pakistan has been under military rule for most of its existence since gaining independence from British rule in 1947. The military has been deeply involved in the politics and governance of the country, playing a significant role in shaping its political landscape. Over the years, the military has staged coups, imposed martial law, and taken over the government multiple times.
The people of Pakistan have long demanded a true democracy where the rule is in the hands of elected representatives and not the military. However, despite some reforms, the military continues to wield enormous power in the country, and their influence is seen in various aspects of the Pakistani society.
It is time for Pakistan to shift towards true democracy, one that is founded on the principles of justice, equality, and freedom. The military occupation of the government must be burned down and buried forever. This illegal occupation has no place in a modern democracy, and it is incumbent upon the people of Pakistan to stand up for their rights and demand that their voices be heard.
The military establishment in Pakistan has been accused of corruption, human rights violations, and suppressing the voice of the people.
 
Dual Wielder

Dual Wielder

FULL MEMBER
Aug 7, 2019
1,509
3
4,405
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Its saving Pakistan or saving a treacherous military establishment, I choose the former. To hell with these Mir Jaffar generals who are making nice with our enemies and selling our motherland for cheap, we want freedom!

Pakistan was founded as a democracy as our founder intended, not this Military Junta, with their Mafia PDM spawn (a joke for their farce ' democracy' )
 
Ikbal

Ikbal

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2023
128
0
34
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Cash GK said:
Pakistan has been under military rule for most of its existence since gaining independence from British rule in 1947. The military has been deeply involved in the politics and governance of the country, playing a significant role in shaping its political landscape. Over the years, the military has staged coups, imposed martial law, and taken over the government multiple times.
The people of Pakistan have long demanded a true democracy where the rule is in the hands of elected representatives and not the military. However, despite some reforms, the military continues to wield enormous power in the country, and their influence is seen in various aspects of the Pakistani society.
It is time for Pakistan to shift towards true democracy, one that is founded on the principles of justice, equality, and freedom. The military occupation of the government must be burned down and buried forever. This illegal occupation has no place in a modern democracy, and it is incumbent upon the people of Pakistan to stand up for their rights and demand that their voices be heard.
The military establishment in Pakistan has been accused of corruption, human rights violations, and suppressing the voice of the people.
Click to expand...
Or copy the one-party state system from China. That is another alternative choice.

Dual Wielder said:
Its saving Pakistan or saving a treacherous military establishment, I choose the former. To hell with these Mir Jaffar generals who are making nice with our enemies and selling our motherland for cheap, we want freedom!

Pakistan was founded as a democracy as our founder intended, not this Military Junta, with their Mafia PDM spawn (a joke for their farce ' democracy' )
Click to expand...
Chinese or Japanese government models should be studied.
 
AsianLion

AsianLion

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 1, 2010
10,171
-5
10,362
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Cash GK said:
Pakistan has been under military rule for most of its existence since gaining independence from British rule in 1947. The military has been deeply involved in the politics and governance of the country, playing a significant role in shaping its political landscape. Over the years, the military has staged coups, imposed martial law, and taken over the government multiple times.
The people of Pakistan have long demanded a true democracy where the rule is in the hands of elected representatives and not the military. However, despite some reforms, the military continues to wield enormous power in the country, and their influence is seen in various aspects of the Pakistani society.
It is time for Pakistan to shift towards true democracy, one that is founded on the principles of justice, equality, and freedom. The military occupation of the government must be burned down and buried forever. This illegal occupation has no place in a modern democracy, and it is incumbent upon the people of Pakistan to stand up for their rights and demand that their voices be heard.
The military establishment in Pakistan has been accused of corruption, human rights violations, and suppressing the voice of the people.
Click to expand...

Anybody has any idea.... where are the all Pak Army Generals & Brigadiers suddenly vanished? Where are they all now?
 
Ikbal

Ikbal

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2023
128
0
34
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
Clutch said:
They are all hiding in London and Washington giving orders from there.
Click to expand...
Sometimes I wish Pakistan would have a bloody revolution where all the corrupt politicans are either jailed or shot similar to the Bolshevik Revolution done in Russia, where the royal family was shot.

Bolshevik style revolution :

1683769662347.png

Soldiers rallying in the capital

1683777487797.png

Storming the Imperial Palace
 
Last edited:
General Dong

General Dong

FULL MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
822
-3
1,478
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Ikbal said:
Sometimes I wish Pakistan would have a bloody revolution where all the corrupt politicans are either jailed or shot similar to the Bolshevik Revolution done in Russia, where the royal family was shot.

Bolshevik revolution style:

View attachment 928914
Click to expand...

that would never happen in Pakistan, these harami generals, core commaners and pdm tola while be in jets off to Dubai, UK, US long before bloody civilians could even think to touch them.
 
Ikbal

Ikbal

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2023
128
0
34
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
General Dong said:
that would never happen in Pakistan, these harami generals, core commaners and pdm tola while be in jets off to Dubai, UK, US long before bloody civilians could even think to touch them.
Click to expand...
I believe revolution is possible. The new educated generation who will lead the future of the country. I feel we are getting there now.
 
Ikbal

Ikbal

FULL MEMBER
Apr 19, 2023
128
0
34
Country
Pakistan
Location
Canada
General Dong said:
that would never happen in Pakistan, these harami generals, core commaners and pdm tola while be in jets off to Dubai, UK, US long before bloody civilians could even think to touch them.
Click to expand...
If the situation becomes so dire, then a revolution would break out where political extremists would come to power.
 
A

AA_

FULL MEMBER
Feb 22, 2023
1,093
-9
1,696
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
They won’t fight the enemies of Pakistan but will kill Pakistanis. They speak about peace with enemies of Pakistan while making war against Pakistanis
 
Jazzbot

Jazzbot

ELITE MEMBER
Apr 27, 2010
9,934
14
24,448
Country
Pakistan
Location
Bahrain

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

Cash GK
I am the law and I am the constitution
Replies
5
Views
394
Trailer23
Trailer23
Cash GK
Pakistan is under martial law.
Replies
8
Views
176
TheNoob
T
Cash GK
Economist recent article is well planned attack on Imran khan. Pakistanis turned against its army
Replies
5
Views
278
ThunderCat
ThunderCat
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
PM warns ‘state enemies’ of strict action as protests grip nation post Imran Khan arrest
Replies
7
Views
112
alphapak
alphapak
beijingwalker
US bombs Syria in defense of its illegal occupation
Replies
1
Views
367
BHAN85
BHAN85

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom