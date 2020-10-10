What's new

Time To Accept That Talks, Agreements Will Not Compel China To Change: US NSA About Territorial Aggression At LAC

US national security advisor has spoken about how China attempted to take control of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with India by force as a move of territorial aggression. He emphasized that the time has come to accept Beijing is not going to change its ways with dialogue and agreements.

India and China have been in a five-month-long border standoff in eastern Ladakh which has led to a strained equation between both the countries. Several high-level diplomatic and military talks have been held to resolve the border row. However, despite certain assurances situation has seen little to no change.

“CCP’s (Chinese Communist Party) territorial aggression is also apparent on its Indian border where China has attempted to seize control of the Line of Actual Control by force,” US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien said in a remark on China early this week in Utah.

The 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control (LAC) is at the centre of the issue. While China asserts authority over Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet, India opposes it.

The Chinese territorial aggression is also true in the Taiwan Strait where the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) Navy and Air Force continue to conduct threatening military drills, O’Brien said.

“Beijing’s signature international development programme, One Belt One Road (OBOR), involves impoverished companies taking on opaque and unsustainable Chinese loans to pay Chinese firms employing Chinese labourers to build their infrastructure,” he added.


The national security advisor pointed out how many of these projects are unnecessary, shoddily built and are "white elephants".

"And now these countries’ dependence on the Chinese debt leaves their sovereignty eroded and with no choice but to hue to the party’s line on UN votes or any other issue that the Chinese Communist Party considers a red line," he said.

O’Brien further noted that other international aid efforts by China include selling surveillance systems and similar tools of repression to "pariah regimes" around the world, including Venezuela’s Nicolas Maduro.

"The time has come to accept that dialogue and agreements will not persuade or compel the People’s Republic of China to change. There’s nothing to be gained from looking the other way or turning the other cheek. We’ve been doing that for too long," he said.

The Advisor stressed that the US must stand up to China and protect the American people.

"We must promote American prosperity, practice peace through strength and advance American influence in the world," he said,

Talking about several efforts made internationally to corner China, he spoke about how countries are challenging the so-called dragon in terms of technology especially with respect to 5G technology and ban on Huawei.

"Carriers like Jio in India, Telstra in Australia, SK and KT in South Korea, NTT in Japan, and others have prohibited the use of Huawei equipment in their networks. The Trump administration is investigating and prosecuting the economic espionage aggressively," he said.

O’Brien stated that even though the US competes with China, it does welcome cooperation where their interests align.

"The US has a deep and abiding respect for the Chinese people and enjoys longstanding ties to that country, including our alliance in World War II," O’Brien said.

Every day the US is baiting India to confront China , meanwhile the Indians are busy making noises only on the media. The Indians will be an ideal CANNON FODDER for the US , as it is packing up from the lands it has laid to waste earlier.
 
Let them play the Taiwan card. This would not go down well with China and that's the red line.
 
And I see Pakistanis on this very forum ( some of the accounts here are run Pakistan army media wing, like on Twitter.) baiting Chinese to confront India, every single day.

Is it because, Pakistan can not fight India on its own and hope to survive or is it because, you think of Chinese as cannon fodder too, who will fight Indians and then give you Kashmir on a platter?
 
We surely can fight India on our terms, 27th Feb 2019 is the testament to it. We have fought you many times, you are most welcome to try again at your peril.
 
Well considering you have never won a war against India. I won't call it a very successful campaign.

Why do you need Chinese..to get Kashmir from India ..can't you do it on your own?
 
US is using India to stall CPEC progression.

In recent past, leaders of Indian armed forces were threatening to attack LOC and annex Azad Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan.

Of course, China will not allow Indians move to block CPEC progression. So Ladakh partial occupation was the first and final warning from Chinese side.

On the other hand Pakistan Armed Forces are waiting with full of surprises for the daring" Indian offensive across LOC.

No Chinese Armed Force cannot be cannon fodder. They are actually protecting their investment and business.

Men and women serving Indian Armed Forces are the actual canon fodder of US agenda ie to maintain world dominance.

Why Chinese Government and its Armed Forces should take bait to confront impotent Indian Armed Force. It is the Indian leadership which is the main cause of this intense situation for Indian Armed Forces.

Now Pakistani and Chinese Armed Forces are ready to carry out "Pincer ambush" against Indian Armed Forces in the event of any aggressive sign shown by Indians.

Ever move by Indian leadership is clearing the obstacles to attain IoK's and Ladakh's liberation. So Pakistan and China will only act to counter their move.
Pakistan will liberate Jammu and Kashmir and China will annex Chinese part of Ladakh. So both countries have common interest and common enemy.
Whether you call or otherwise, the 27 Feb campaign was sure success
 
A country like Pakistan which is manifolds smaller to India, still has the audacity to challenge the Giant next door with all its vigor. Unlike the same country whose leadership is completely MUM and relies on US to do the hard talk.
We have won many small battles against India and still maintain the AJK and GB inspite of many futile attempts to conquer them. Our Airforce gave you bloody nose on numerous occasions. If only our Generals have some balls we do have the capacity to RATTLE India beyond its comprehension.
 
Listen "Mr. I-am-not-too-bright."
That's what Nehru thought too. Nehru's Just like you, plain dumb and stupid.
Taiwan is not like Kashmir. Taiwanese are us and we are THEM. We're all Han Chinese, we speak the same tongue, same culture, same DNA, we all inter marry without losing our IQ score. Can't say the same about Kashmiris and Indians. They aren't they same. Kashmiris aren't Indians like yourself who'd mistake himself a monkey when looked at a mirror.
BTW, I really hope, you guys are man enough to play the Taiwan card officially. I shall take out my popcorn. Till then, keep laughing like your dumb-dumb Nehru did. Thinking China would not respond.
 
Well, if you are same people and DNA then why the **** wants to attack them. Let them live independently and maintain good relationships.
High IQ people have no choice. :rofl: :rofl: :rofl: CCP gives damn about your feeling of tongue, same culture, same DNA.

Nehru trusted china. Communist party backstabbed his trust.
 
NOT SURE if you are PRETENDING TO BE DUMB or otherwise.

SURELY even IQ82 will know what is a CIVIL WAR that have not yet ended because of interference from the DIVIDE and RULE COLONIAL SPECIALIST.

Unless of course if you don't even have that.
Yeah, Nehru the PRE-EMINENT BACKSTABBER trusted China with FORWARD POLICY.
.
 
Well high IQ people have no choice. You have to live with that.
 
