TIME Magazine Cover Features Women at the Frontline of Farmers' Protests

The story, which tells how women have come to the forefront, also talks about them fighting patriarchy and to change mindsets about femicide, sexual violence

News18.com

Last Updated: March 05, 2021, 13:02 IST

FOLLOW US ON:

TIME Magazine Cover Features Women at the Frontline of Farmers' Protests The women who have emerged as leaders during the ongoing farmers’ protest have been featured on the international cover page of American news magazine TIME for its March edition.