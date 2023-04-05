What's new

Time Interview with Imran Khan

Clutch

Clutch

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 3, 2008
15,849
-1
22,773
Redbeanpaste said:
What is IK's roadmap if he gets elected? Anybody know?
Click to expand...


AZADPAKISTAN2009 said:
Notice you will not find these resolution point on world news reporting I had to extract this info from his actual speech


Election Campaign Goal and Objectives for Pakistan



1- Health Care (Health Insurance for whole family)
  • Health Card Grand for 10 Lakh Rupee per family
  • Enhancement and continuation of Health Card System
  • Protect families from health care cost protect people's health.
  • Ability to go any hospital (Top Level or Middle Class) same prices and same service
  • Get diagnostic done to get better guidance from doctor.
  • Better Access to Medicine
  • $3500-5,000 USD coverage, health care cost is lower compared to western standard. So even 5,000 USD coverage can help low income families


2- Rashan Program (Targeted subsidy)

People who the government knows their income is low , to offer them direct access to food subsidy. We will maintain data on low income family and help take care of the families
  • Tracking the low income families data with Database / software
  • Helping them first make sure they are supported

3- Business Loan for Young People (No interest loans)

Continuation of "Kamyam Jawan" , successful Youth program
  • Loan to start business to generate income.
  • Be part of tax paying circle

4- House Financing (To Help people rent to own homes)

  • Help working people to rent to own program, Build equity.
  • People can't pay lump sum cash for Property , so monthly plan is idea for working families
  • Work and build equity in your home you own , with help from Banks

5- Modern Facilities in Villages so they have access to amenities

Help people get modern amenities in villages so they are not forced to relocate to big cities and live in slums

  • Builders will be asked to build facilities and residences in villages so the full service is provided in villages so people stay in their own regions and get all services

6- Special Area for people selling on road (Legally protected)

Special permission for Low-income people to sell legally on stalls on road , safe areas where people will not be harassed by Police and their stalls broken or confiscated by Police . Used New York as example how people have stalls on side of street and making income
  • Support for people to own food stands
  • Support for them to park the food stands in protected zones
  • Ensuring the people earning honest income are not bothered by Police or their property confiscated causing them damages

7- Law for Servants and Human Rights [Human Rights Law]

  • Servant - Hiring Family's relation will be bound by contract
  • Income will be defined
  • Work hours will be defined how many hours they will work
  • Their entitlement to rest and have personal time
  • They will have right to vacation
  • They will eat same quality of food as the food eaten by the family they serve


8- Plan to support local industries and Import/export

  • Government will support/help local industries.
  • Help will be provided for import/export process.
  • Necessary support of all kind to Business Communities
Click to expand...

Redbeanpaste said:
What is IK's roadmap if he gets elected? Anybody know?
Click to expand...
Thread 'Imran Khan Presents his Resolution , part of Election Campaign' https://defence.pk/pdf/threads/imran-khan-presents-his-resolution-part-of-election-campaign.763688/
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

ghazi52
Chairman PTI Imran Khan's Exclusive Interview on Al Mayadeen with Zeinab Al Saffar
Replies
0
Views
196
ghazi52
ghazi52
ghazi52
Imran Khan Interview - 03 October 2022
Replies
0
Views
217
ghazi52
ghazi52
HAIDER
Bajwa extension was my worst decision, there should be no extension at all. Imran Khan.
5 6 7 8 9 10
Replies
137
Views
4K
muhammadhafeezmalik
muhammadhafeezmalik
Ghazwa-e-Hind
Imran Khan's First Interview after Gen Bajwa's Retirement
2 3
Replies
35
Views
1K
Enigma SIG
Enigma SIG
HAIDER
Imran Khan’s FULL Interview With Piers Morgan On Surviving Assassination Attempt
Replies
0
Views
188
HAIDER
HAIDER

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom