Time Interview with Imran Khan





Election Campaign Goal and Objectives for Pakistan ​

1- Health Care (Health Insurance for whole family)

Health Card Grand for 10 Lakh Rupee per family

Enhancement and continuation of Health Card System

Protect families from health care cost protect people's health.

Ability to go any hospital (Top Level or Middle Class) same prices and same service

Get diagnostic done to get better guidance from doctor.

Better Access to Medicine

$3500-5,000 USD coverage, health care cost is lower compared to western standard. So even 5,000 USD coverage can help low income families

2- Rashan Program (Targeted

subsidy

)

Tracking the low income families data with Database / software

Helping them first make sure they are supported

3- Business Loan for Young People (No interest loans)

Loan to start business to generate income.

Be part of tax paying circle

4- House Financing (To Help people rent to own homes)

Help working people to rent to own program, Build equity.

People can't pay lump sum cash for Property , so monthly plan is idea for working families

Work and build equity in your home you own , with help from Banks

5- Modern Facilities in Villages so they have access to

amenities

Builders will be asked to build facilities and residences in villages so the full service is provided in villages so people stay in their own regions and get all services

6- Special Area for people selling on road (Legally protected)

Support for people to own food stands

Support for them to park the food stands in protected zones

Ensuring the people earning honest income are not bothered by Police or their property confiscated causing them damages

7- Law for Servants and Human Rights [Human Rights Law]

Servant - Hiring Family's relation will be bound by contract

Income will be defined

Work hours will be defined how many hours they will work

Their entitlement to rest and have personal time

They will have right to vacation

They will eat same quality of food as the food eaten by the family they serve

8- Plan to support local industries and Import/export

Government will support/help local industries.

Help will be provided for import/export process.

Necessary support of all kind to Business Communities

