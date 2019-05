Don't ever leave China or you will be extradited.



This is Osama Bin Laden again.



Without any evidence, these same individuals blamed 19 hijackers, hijackers - who most are still alive today, who supposedly flew airplanes into the twin towers. They were military aircraft flown into the twin towers at levels of the twin towers that were investigating criminal activities of zionists. The jewish owner of the twin towers got the insurance money. Bush got the war on terror and high approval ratings and ''re-'elected'', zionists got clear of wrong doing in previous criminal activities, 1 trillion dollars missing from the defense dept. budget was no longer researched, Israhell got the war against Saddam. Afghanistan rare earth minerals went online. Neo-cons got their new pearl harbor - zionists were planning and staged the 9/11 attacks.



Osama denied any involved in 9/11 saying the Taliban told him not to get involved in any criminal activity.

Click to expand...