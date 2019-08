Time has come to solve the Kashmir Dispute through Strength



Narinder Modi is today shivering in his pants when contemplating how Pakistan will respond to the Indian annexation of the Kashmir State. Narinder Modi has taken a huge gamble. The gamble that Narinder Modi has taken in annexation of Kashmir is that Pakistan will not respond at Indian designs on the Kashmir State. If Pakistan remains a silent spectator at this Indian misadventure, then Kashmir will be lost irrevocably and forever for Pakistan.



One thing is certain that India could not have conceived to unilaterally to alter an International dispute in Kashmir without the backing of nefarious international characters and countries. This includes the fascist Zionist state of Israel and its cowardly Western supporting countries. It is certain that Israel has been advising Modi in how to transform Kashmir, just like Israel has transformed Palestine. If India is allowed to modify Kashmir as it sees fit, it will certainly be the demise of the Muslim character of the Kashmir State. And, Pakistan will lose Kashmir forever.



Internal and external enemies of Pakistan deliberately weakened Pakistan both financially and administratively so that Pakistan is weakened to such an extent that its capacity for independent and forceful action is completely curtailed. That is why Pakistan has been economically weakened by the economic terrorists such as Nawaz Sharif, Asif Zardari, Ishaq Dar, and Shahbaz Sharif. Economic Strangulation of Pakistan was the keystone plan in order to destroy Pakistan from within. Second, the administrative collapse Pakistan was the other major plan to weaken Pakistan.



Now, let’s turn to Kashmir issue. This is a recognized international dispute by the United Nations, in which there are three parties involved, namely Pakistan, Kashmiri people, and India. Therefore, India has no locus-standi in Kashmir to alter the disputed status of the Kashmir State through unilateral actions. Indian actions where it has unilaterally annexed and divided the state can’t stand up to International Law and scrutiny. Pakistan must declare that Indian annexation attempt of Kashmir is illegal, and Pakistan must not accept the Indian claim.



Narinder Modi played a big gamble that Pakistan will not respond to the Indian annexation. But Pakistan must show to Narinder Modi that his gamble will not pay off. Narinder Modi played a big gamble in thinking Pakistan was too financially and administratively weakened internally to be able to stand up to Indian hegemonic designs on Kashmir.



Time is of the essence. Pakistan must respond to Indian violence in Kashmir. It is time for Pakistan to exert its rightful response to the Indian designs on Kashmir. Moment of truth has come for Pakistan. Indian calculations are that Pakistan will buckle under and will not respond to Indian unilateral action in Kashmir. If Pakistan does not respond, India would have absorbed the Kashmir State forever. Next India will stop the river waters flowing from the mountains to Pakistan. Third, India will spread violence in Baluchistan, as they already have displayed through their nurturing of the Baluchistan Liberation Army.



In other words, Kashmir dispute is inextricable linked to the destiny of Pakistan. If Pakistan does not solve the Kashmir dispute now, Pakistan and Pakistani people and Kashmiri people will not forgive the leaders of today who would have allowed this injustice to prevail. Pakistan’s destiny is inextricable linked with that of the Kashmir State. The moment of truth has arrived for Pakistan. Narinder Modi is shivering in his pants in contemplating how Pakistan will respond to the Indian annexation of the Kashmir State. It is now or never for Pakistan and Kashmir!

Click to expand...