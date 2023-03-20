Time for Syria to return to Arab fold, UAE president tells Assad during visit
The UAE's president on Sunday told his Syrian counterpart it was time for diplomatically isolated Damascus to be reintegrated into the wider Arab region during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, state media reported.The trip by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- his second to the oil-rich United Arab...
www.al-monitor.com
The whole Islamic world will rebuilt Syria more beautiful and stronger and Muslim diaspora world over should also rebuild and invest and make Syria stronger against its enemies