What's new

Time for Syria to return to Arab fold, UAE president tells Assad during visit

A

Ali_14

FULL MEMBER
Jan 10, 2023
295
1
205
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
www.al-monitor.com

Time for Syria to return to Arab fold, UAE president tells Assad during visit

The UAE's president on Sunday told his Syrian counterpart it was time for diplomatically isolated Damascus to be reintegrated into the wider Arab region during a meeting in Abu Dhabi, state media reported.The trip by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad -- his second to the oil-rich United Arab...
www.al-monitor.com www.al-monitor.com

The whole Islamic world will rebuilt Syria more beautiful and stronger and Muslim diaspora world over should also rebuild and invest and make Syria stronger against its enemies
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

A
Top Arab lawmakers in Syria for talks with President Assad
Replies
0
Views
143
Ali_14
A
A
Assad visits Oman After Syria earthquake, Saudi Arabia is linchpin to Assad's normalization
Replies
5
Views
568
Ali_14
A
A
Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin talks troop presence in surprise Iraq visit
Replies
0
Views
74
Ali_14
A
A
UAE's Abdullah bin Zayed visits US, days after meeting Assad
Replies
0
Views
213
Ali_14
A
A
Syria condemns US general's visit to Kurdish-held northeast
Replies
0
Views
138
Ali_14
A

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom