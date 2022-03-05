What's new

Time for MENA Financial Coalition?

With the west weaponizing its financial systems and putting UAE on the FATF greylist, is it time for MENA countries to form an independent financial coalition. I am thinking of something more like the IMF and not the EU. There could be an SDR equivalent representing a basket of MENA currencies. This reserve SDR could be used for trade between the members and used for external trade. If it is digital and combined with a global payment system.....it would give MENA countries more independence in a multipolar world and be a neutral transaction system for the rest of the world.

Only way you will respected in the today is with weight, especially from a financial perspective. The more countries involved the better. This SDR equivalent could gain reserve status in time. If I were PMIK I would push this at the IOC and bilaterally. Any thoughts?
 
