What's new

Time for 'liar, hypocrite' Imran Khan to quit politics and sit at home: Bilawal Bhutto

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
12,590
20
27,074
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1666211143458.png

  • Foreign minister says Abdul Hakeem Baloch's win in the NA-237 by-election proved "Bhutto was still alive".
  • He says due to incompetent, inept" former premier, country's foreign policy had to suffer a serious blow.
  • He adds helping the victims of the flood and working to rehabilitate them was the topmost priority of the government.
KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday called PTI Chairman Imran Khan a "liar and a hypocrite" and said it was time for him to bid farewell to politics and sit at home.

Addressing an event arranged by his party to celebrate the victory of PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch in the NA-237 by-election, the foreign minister, while berating Khan, said that owing to the actions of the "incompetent and inept" former premier, the country's foreign policy had to suffer a serious blow.

At the outset of his speech, the foreign minister thanked the people of Malir for coming out of their houses to cast votes in favour of the PPP candidate in the October 16 by-election, and appreciated them for "always resisting the dictator of every era".

"Akin to the past, the people of Malir also fought against this selected leader," Bilawal said, adding that just like they resisted the dictatorship of General Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf, they also stood up to Khan.

He went on to say that the damage done by "incompetent" and "selected" Khan was not only felt by the people of Malir but the whole country.

"But I am thankful that the men and women of Malir once again supported the PPP," he said, adding Baloch's win had proved that "Bhutto was still alive".

Recalling the General Election of 2018, Bilawal said that the people's mandate was stolen by an incompetent person, who then went on to become the prime minister.

Bilawal thanked the workers of his party and also extended gratitude to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"This lying, hypocrite man thought that people will forget his wrongdoings within three to four months," he said, adding that Khan promised to build millions of houses for the masses but once he came into power, he only "stole from the nation."

"It's high time he quit politics and sit in his Bani Gala residence," Bilawal said. "We had been repeatedly saying that someone else was pulling the strings of this selected prime minister, and now he has also admitted that he had no authority when he was in power."

Bilawal said that if Khan had no authority during his government as he claims, then he should have resigned. "The PTI chairman is habitual in blaming everyone else but he himself turned out to be a Zakat and donation thief."

"He even runs his kitchen with the donations he receives for the Shaukat Khanum Hospital," Bilawal alleged, adding that since the people of Pakistan had finally learned about his lies and politics of hate, "his time was over".

"Now is the time to prove that Pakistan is ready for young leadership," the foreign minister asserted.

Bilawal then spoke about the devastating floods in Pakistan and said that at present, helping the victims of the flood and working to rehabilitate them was the topmost priority of the government.

"However, we have very few resources to start the rehabilitation work," the FM said, adding that owing to that reason, the government was collecting donations and resources from all over the world for the flood victims.

"We have to work day and night for the flood victims and become their voice."
www.geo.tv

Time for 'liar, hypocrite' Imran Khan to quit politics and sit at home: Bilawal Bhutto

Foreign Minister Bilawal says Abdul Hakeem Baloch's win in NA-237 by-election proved Bhutto was still alive
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
 
LeGenD

LeGenD

MODERATOR
Aug 28, 2006
13,442
110
16,639
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
1. Khan provided affordable house-building loans to the Public.
2. Khan provided subsidized oil to the Public.
3. Khan provided subsidized electricity bills to the Public.
4. Khan provided health card to the Public.
5. Khan provided COVID-19 relief to the poor.

Bilawal's criticism has no merit to it.
 
newb3e

newb3e

ELITE MEMBER
Jun 25, 2007
12,136
-28
12,576
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
time for billo to find a suitable co*k and enjoy the pleasures of his harami fathers haram ki dualat! or he can always ask his wardi orotectors to send one of their guy! Plot for c**k!
 
Maula Jatt

Maula Jatt

SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 24, 2021
7,933
7
10,962
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
LeGenD said:
1. Khan provided affordable house-building loans to the Public.
2. Khan provided subsidized oil to the Public.
3. Khan provided subsidized electricity bills to the Public.
4. Khan provided health card to the Public.
5. Khan provided COVID-19 relief to the poor.

Bilawal's criticism has no merit to it.
Click to expand...
His worst decisions - cheap populism

newb3e said:
Plot for c**k!
Click to expand...
😁🤣

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE said:
View attachment 887827
  • Foreign minister says Abdul Hakeem Baloch's win in the NA-237 by-election proved "Bhutto was still alive".
  • He says due to incompetent, inept" former premier, country's foreign policy had to suffer a serious blow.
  • He adds helping the victims of the flood and working to rehabilitate them was the topmost priority of the government.
KARACHI: PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Wednesday called PTI Chairman Imran Khan a "liar and a hypocrite" and said it was time for him to bid farewell to politics and sit at home.

Addressing an event arranged by his party to celebrate the victory of PPP’s Abdul Hakeem Baloch in the NA-237 by-election, the foreign minister, while berating Khan, said that owing to the actions of the "incompetent and inept" former premier, the country's foreign policy had to suffer a serious blow.

At the outset of his speech, the foreign minister thanked the people of Malir for coming out of their houses to cast votes in favour of the PPP candidate in the October 16 by-election, and appreciated them for "always resisting the dictator of every era".

"Akin to the past, the people of Malir also fought against this selected leader," Bilawal said, adding that just like they resisted the dictatorship of General Zia-ul-Haq and Pervez Musharraf, they also stood up to Khan.

He went on to say that the damage done by "incompetent" and "selected" Khan was not only felt by the people of Malir but the whole country.

"But I am thankful that the men and women of Malir once again supported the PPP," he said, adding Baloch's win had proved that "Bhutto was still alive".

Recalling the General Election of 2018, Bilawal said that the people's mandate was stolen by an incompetent person, who then went on to become the prime minister.

Bilawal thanked the workers of his party and also extended gratitude to the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

"This lying, hypocrite man thought that people will forget his wrongdoings within three to four months," he said, adding that Khan promised to build millions of houses for the masses but once he came into power, he only "stole from the nation."

"It's high time he quit politics and sit in his Bani Gala residence," Bilawal said. "We had been repeatedly saying that someone else was pulling the strings of this selected prime minister, and now he has also admitted that he had no authority when he was in power."

Bilawal said that if Khan had no authority during his government as he claims, then he should have resigned. "The PTI chairman is habitual in blaming everyone else but he himself turned out to be a Zakat and donation thief."

"He even runs his kitchen with the donations he receives for the Shaukat Khanum Hospital," Bilawal alleged, adding that since the people of Pakistan had finally learned about his lies and politics of hate, "his time was over".

"Now is the time to prove that Pakistan is ready for young leadership," the foreign minister asserted.

Bilawal then spoke about the devastating floods in Pakistan and said that at present, helping the victims of the flood and working to rehabilitate them was the topmost priority of the government.

"However, we have very few resources to start the rehabilitation work," the FM said, adding that owing to that reason, the government was collecting donations and resources from all over the world for the flood victims.

"We have to work day and night for the flood victims and become their voice."
www.geo.tv

Time for 'liar, hypocrite' Imran Khan to quit politics and sit at home: Bilawal Bhutto

Foreign Minister Bilawal says Abdul Hakeem Baloch's win in NA-237 by-election proved Bhutto was still alive
www.geo.tv www.geo.tv
Click to expand...
Nach billo nach
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan can’t win election if institutions remain neutral: Bilawal Bhutto
2 3 4
Replies
58
Views
2K
El Sidd
El Sidd
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran Khan wanted to turn every institution into his tiger force: Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari
Replies
8
Views
312
ghazi52
ghazi52
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
UNGA: FM Bilawal Bhutto misses flight for New York
Replies
3
Views
238
Clutch
Clutch
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Imran should be held accountable for harming country: Bilawal
2 3
Replies
33
Views
1K
Khan2727
K
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Bilawal blames Imran Khan for postponing elections his own Govt requested be postponed
Replies
10
Views
206
newb3e
newb3e

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom