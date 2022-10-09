What's new

Time for a TAP-LNG Pipeline

CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,328
2
6,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Global inflation problem can only be solved by increasing energy production.....existing stranded energy resources must be brought into the global energy markets. Turkmenistan has the worlds 6th largest natural gas reserves but is not a major participant in global energy markets since its energy resources are stranded with no real access to global markets through ocean ports. TAPI isn't going anywhere, IMO....India has no interest in it. Turkmenistan needs to sit down with Pakistan and Afghanistan on an alternative.....TAP-LNG. Instead of terminating in India, the pipeline would terminate at LNG terminals in Pakistan for global export.

Any thoughts?
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
7,510
21
8,516
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Who would invest in it? And more importantly, who (domestically and amongst Pakistan’s allies) would try to block it from being built as it would be against their interests? Before this pipeline, building the railway between Peshawar and Uzbekistan should be built first. Oil can be shipping via rail as well. Once a rail corridor is in place, pipelines can parallel the rail corridors, and expand the supply away from just Turkmenistan (which probably has political reservations and wants to stay neutral) to a more Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan option.

Once the first rail corridor is in place and a few years have passed since the change in government in Kabul and the Afghans get some international recognition, investment for pipelines will flow in. Especially if it means to contain Russian, Chinese, and Iranian interests in Central Asia with opportunities to develop petrochemical and mining resources in a ever more competitive world.

For Pakistan, laying the ground work and finding a way to smooth this over with its allies in OPEC will be crucial. Investment opportunities shouldn’t be offered to GCC investors to get their buy in, so it’s win win for all parties. Greater oil and gas supplies from Central Asia will also be a way to keep the pressure not to lift oil/gas restrictions on Iran, which is in GCC interests. For Pakistan, getting cheap oil and gas is essential to build up a petrochemical industry and gain international influence as the western friendly conduit for Central Asia oil and gas outside of Turkey. This is a point that Pakistan needs to focus on to counter balance India internationally (through economic geopolitical influence and by subsiding its own economic growth) and impress upon the Afghans as crucial to the survival of their regime and the first step to getting western investors for their mining projects (so they aren’t fully dependent on the Chinese).

So we need to forget the TAPI pipeline for now and focus on the rail link and a pipeline paralleling it from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Pakistan needs to move fast to leverage the political situation in Afghanistan while it is still relatively stable. Once the Uzbekistan rail and pipeline are in place, built and extension of the rail line from Kabul to Kandahar and then to Quetta for the mining projects as well as then building the TAP Pipeline down to Karachi and/or Gwadar; depending on the political winds at that time.
 
Last edited:
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
9,903
-55
3,351
Country
United States
Location
United States
CrazyZ said:
With inflation levels currently.....many nations would. China, GCC......even Germany would.
Click to expand...

no one would touch Afghanistan with a 10 foot pole. What do GCC countries gain creating a new competitor ?

If China wanted natural gas they will send it directly from Afghanistan to their country
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,328
2
6,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FuturePAF said:
Who would invest in it? And more importantly, who (domestically and amongst Pakistan’s allies) would try to block it from being built as it would be against their interests? Before this pipeline, building the railway between Peshawar and Uzbekistan should be built first. Oil can be shipping via rail as well. Once a rail corridor is in place, pipelines can parallel the rail corridors, and expand the supply away from just Turkmenistan (which probably has political reservations and wants to stay neutral) to a more Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan option.
Click to expand...
As long Ukraine war continues....energy prices will remain high.....As long as energy prices remain high....Potential financial rewards are huge for those that stomach the risk.

India and its lackeys in Afghanistan and Pakistan would be the main threat. I'm all for rail links to Uzbekistan. Turkmen gas can also be shipped using LNG truck tankers.
 
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,328
2
6,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
nahtanbob said:
no one would touch Afghanistan with a 10 foot pole. What do GCC countries gain creating a new competitor ?

If China wanted natural gas they will send it directly from Afghanistan to their country
Click to expand...
The Qatar is the main gas exporter in GCC (and its not all that popular in Riyad and Abu Dubai). GCC countries are big investors in energy. This is a big energy investment opportunity.

Afghanistan is spilled milk for NATO/USA. Why cry over spilled milk, they have bigger things to worry about. Why do you the Pakistani COAS was invited to the USA.
 
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
9,903
-55
3,351
Country
United States
Location
United States
CrazyZ said:
The Qatar is the main gas exporter in GCC (and its not all that popular in Riyad and Abu Dubai). GCC countries are big investors in energy. This is a big energy investment opportunity.

Afghanistan is spilled milk for NATO/USA. Why cry over spilled milk, they have bigger things to worry about. Why do you the Pakistani COAS was invited to the USA.
Click to expand...

I will believe what you say when people put their $$$ on the line
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
7,510
21
8,516
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
CrazyZ said:
As long Ukraine war continues....energy prices will remain high.....As long as energy prices remain high....Potential financial rewards are huge for those that stomach the risk.

India and its lackeys in Afghanistan and Pakistan would be the main threat. I'm all for rail links to Uzbekistan. Turkmen gas can also be shipped using LNG truck tankers.
Click to expand...
LNG could also be shipping by rail. So building that rail link ASAP should be a priority for the Afghans and Pakistan. It’s the best way to solve a lot of economic and international political problems. There is no shortage of labor around for the infrastructure to be built by hand. Time is of the essence, so it should be done on a war footing.

If the Afghans hire a Chinese firm to lay out the work that needs to be done and how it can be done with manual local labor, it’s possible any money that comes to Afghanistan central bank could be used to pay workers to carve out routes paralleling the salang pass, as well as the Chinese consulting and construction companies. A single track of freight with room for a parallel track should be done to start the process.

With Oil and gas flowing the Afghans will have an easier case for solving their international recognition problem and both Pakistan and Afghanistan can benefit from development of Afghan mineral resources, transported over the rail line.
 
Last edited:
N

nahtanbob

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 24, 2018
9,903
-55
3,351
Country
United States
Location
United States
FuturePAF said:
LNG could also be shipping by rail. So building that rail link ASAP should be a priority for the Afghans and Pakistan. It’s the best way to solve a lot of economic and international political problems. There is no shortage of labor around for the infrastructure to be built by hand. Time is of the essence, so it should be done on a war footing.
Click to expand...
the infrastructure building is driven by heavy machinery
 
FuturePAF

FuturePAF

SENIOR MEMBER
Dec 17, 2014
7,510
21
8,516
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
nahtanbob said:
the infrastructure building is driven by heavy machinery
Click to expand...

When labor is cheaper and money needs to be kept within the country, using local resources is a viable option. Modernizing the railroad a few years down the line can be done when it’s up and running but right now they need a basic single track. Think of it like Afghanistan’s version of the Burma road.

The diplomat has on article on this rail route, so it’s not only in Afghanistan and Pakistan’s interest but the interest of central Asian countries that don’t want to be dependent on their three large neighbors. Heck, I wouldn’t be surprised if Germany foots the Bill for an under the table deal with the Afghans. The Europeans also don’t want to be dependent on the US or OPEC. So they could be the wildcard investors.

They do have an interest in limiting refugees from the region, so an economically stable Central Asia, Afghanistan and Pakistan is in their interest and the interest of their business community.
 
Last edited:
CrazyZ

CrazyZ

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 3, 2019
4,328
2
6,004
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
FuturePAF said:
When labor is cheaper and money needs to be kept within the country, using local resources is a viable option. Modernizing the railroad a few years down the line can be done when it’s up and running but right now they need a basic single track. Think of it like Afghanistan’s version of the Burma road.
Click to expand...
Pakistan lacks the industrial production to meet its own needs.....forget about building rail and pipelines in other countries. Foreign investors will be needed for both rail and pipelines to central asia. Transport via roads is more feasible if you want to relay on Pakistani resources.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China resells non-Russian LNG to Europe, restocks with Russian fuel
Replies
7
Views
228
kankan326
kankan326
B
Analysis: Solar could save Bangladesh $2.7bn in LNG imports
Replies
0
Views
20
Black_cats
B
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Is China reexporting Russian gas to Europe?
Replies
2
Views
361
kankan326
kankan326
B
LNG structure in Bangladesh, 3 other countries in trouble: study
Replies
0
Views
214
Black_cats
B
beijingwalker
China Is Rerouting U.S. Liquefied Natural Gas to Europe at a Big Profit
2
Replies
22
Views
300
Han Patriot
H

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom