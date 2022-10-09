Time for a TAP-LNG Pipeline

Who would invest in it? And more importantly, who (domestically and amongst Pakistan’s allies) would try to block it from being built as it would be against their interests? Before this pipeline, building the railway between Peshawar and Uzbekistan should be built first. Oil can be shipping via rail as well. Once a rail corridor is in place, pipelines can parallel the rail corridors, and expand the supply away from just Turkmenistan (which probably has political reservations and wants to stay neutral) to a more Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan option.



Once the first rail corridor is in place and a few years have passed since the change in government in Kabul and the Afghans get some international recognition, investment for pipelines will flow in. Especially if it means to contain Russian, Chinese, and Iranian interests in Central Asia with opportunities to develop petrochemical and mining resources in a ever more competitive world.



For Pakistan, laying the ground work and finding a way to smooth this over with its allies in OPEC will be crucial. Investment opportunities shouldn’t be offered to GCC investors to get their buy in, so it’s win win for all parties. Greater oil and gas supplies from Central Asia will also be a way to keep the pressure not to lift oil/gas restrictions on Iran, which is in GCC interests. For Pakistan, getting cheap oil and gas is essential to build up a petrochemical industry and gain international influence as the western friendly conduit for Central Asia oil and gas outside of Turkey. This is a point that Pakistan needs to focus on to counter balance India internationally (through economic geopolitical influence and by subsiding its own economic growth) and impress upon the Afghans as crucial to the survival of their regime and the first step to getting western investors for their mining projects (so they aren’t fully dependent on the Chinese).



So we need to forget the TAPI pipeline for now and focus on the rail link and a pipeline paralleling it from Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. Pakistan needs to move fast to leverage the political situation in Afghanistan while it is still relatively stable. Once the Uzbekistan rail and pipeline are in place, built and extension of the rail line from Kabul to Kandahar and then to Quetta for the mining projects as well as then building the TAP Pipeline down to Karachi and/or Gwadar; depending on the political winds at that time.