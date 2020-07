But it is certainly a challenge for China’s faltering “wolf warrior” diplomacy —a bellicose form of statecraft named after a pair of Chinese military blockbusters . Beijing’s hawkish new postures, along with the COVID-19 pandemic, have contributed to global anti-China sentiment reaching its highest point since the 1989 Tiananmen Square crackdown, according to China’s Institutes of Contemporary International Relations.

Chilling of ties

The question is whether China can temper its nationalist posture to negotiate a compromise.