What's new

TIM [Telecom Italia] CEO says not a problem to develop 5G without Huawei

Hamartia Antidote

Hamartia Antidote

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 17, 2013
20,707
23
15,405
Country
United States
Location
United States
reuters.com/article/us-telecom-it-5g-huawei-tech/tim-ceo-says-not-a-problem-to-develop-5g-without-huawei-idUSKBN25W0PR

CERNOBBIO, Italy (Reuters) - The head of Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) said on Saturday the former phone monopoly would have no trouble developing 5G infrastructure in Italy were the government to ban Chinese provider Huawei.


Screen Shot 2020-09-08 at 6.28.00 PM.jpg

FILE PHOTO: Telecom Italia logo is seen at the headquarters in Rozzano neighbourhood of Milan, Italy, May 25, 2016. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

The U.S. government has urged allies to exclude Huawei from their next-generation communications infrastructure because it sees a risk the group could give China a strategic opening to spy on the West. Huawei rejects the charges.

Italy passed legislation last year giving the government special vetting powers over 5G supply deals between domestic firms and non-EU providers, including Huawei, but it has not gone as far as to ban the Chinese vendor.

Siding with Washington, Britain in July ordered telecoms operators to stop buying any 5G equipment from Huawei by the end of the year and demanded the network be purged of any existing gear from the Chinese provider by 2027.


Speaking to the media during the annual Ambrosetti forum on Lake Como, Telecom Italia (TIM) CEO Luigi Guibitosi ruled out a similar situation posing a challenge to TIM.

“If you’re asking if I anticipate any problems were we to find ourselves in a situation like Britain’s, the answer is no,” Gubitosi said,

He said Huawei was just one of several providers TIM had, of which the main one was Sweden’s Ericsson (ERICb.ST), while rivals Nokia (NOKIA.HE) and Huawei had a smaller role.

“We wouldn’t have any trouble given time to manage the situation,” he said.


In Germany, Deutsche Telekom (DTEGn.DE) has asked that no telecoms equipment vendor be barred, contrary to calls from some lawmakers to ban Huawei on national security grounds.

TIM in July left Huawei out of an invitation to tender for a contract to supply 5G equipment for core network infrastructure, where sensitive data is processed, in Italy and Brazil.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
onebyone Apple CEO Tim Cook expressed his optimism towards China managing the #coronavirus outbreak, COVID-19 Coronavirus 0
D Gay Indian man stalks Apple CEO Tim Cook, restraining order issued... Central & South Asia 7
fallstuff Tim Draper may pull out of India over citizenship law Central & South Asia 9
B Brazil wireless carrier TIM uses equipment from China's Huawei for 5G tests China & Far East 0
Austin Powers Trump calls Tim Cook Tim Apple and calls Marillyn Hewson Marillyn Lockheed Americas 7
beijingwalker Wake up sleepy head! China's Chang'e-4 probe awakens from its nap as the sun rises for the third tim World Affairs 1
Zibago If there is no specific time mentioned in constitution then it will be disqualification for life tim Pakistani Siasat 0
onebyone Apple’s Tim Cook and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg meet China's Xi Jinping in Beijing China & Far East 2
onebyone Apple’s Tim Cook and Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg meet China's Xi Jinping in Beijing China & Far East 0
Zarvan #JUSTIN | Pakistan denies India's 18th request for consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav, reports Tim Indian Defence Forum 5

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top