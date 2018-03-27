Tim Pain resigns as Australias test captain

Yep, first quick to captain them in some 60 odd years. Whole thing stinks, some stupid sexting messages from 4 - 5 years ago ?? Who cares ?dumb decision- asking your front line fast bowler, bowling in flat wickets of Australia in that hot climate
to captain
brutal on the poor guy- IK and Wasim are the only guys I remember
are they CA or his wife?...Yep, first quick to captain them in some 60 odd years. Whole thing stinks, some stupid sexting messages from 4 - 5 years ago ?? Who cares ?
His wife and family have been supportive of him, no doubt the fans would have backed him too. A week of tabloid media nonsense and all would have been forgotten as the Ashes went on.are they CA or his wife?...
wtf