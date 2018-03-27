What's new

Tim Pain resigns as Australias test captain

Sainthood 101

dumb decision- asking your front line fast bowler, bowling in flat wickets of Australia in that hot climate
to captain

brutal on the poor guy- IK and Wasim are the only guys I remember
 
Sainthood 101 said:
dumb decision- asking your front line fast bowler, bowling in flat wickets of Australia in that hot climate
to captain

brutal on the poor guy- IK and Wasim are the only guys I remember
Click to expand...
Yep, first quick to captain them in some 60 odd years. Whole thing stinks, some stupid sexting messages from 4 - 5 years ago ?? Who cares ?
 
Sainthood 101 said:
are they CA or his wife?...
wtf
Click to expand...
His wife and family have been supportive of him, no doubt the fans would have backed him too. A week of tabloid media nonsense and all would have been forgotten as the Ashes went on.

These guys have become sissies.. ek zamana tha Merv Hughes ka


David Boon, Border, Waugh, then Ponting's untouchables... now you have a bunch of cheats who later cry in public and a sissy captain. Shame.
 
