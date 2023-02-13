Tim Horton set any new single day global sales record in 61 years

The tragedy of two Pakistan . One rich and one poor................
The same number of people who worked forme last year still work for me. All of them and me are suffering from inflation. All of them now get higher salaries compared to last year and I also earn more compared to last year. Adjustment is taking place.Agreed about Arif ...checked after your post .... but now inflation is literally killing people in the last 8 months. How many people work for you ?
Not just Lahore but all big cities in Pak... I do not believe ppl are poor in Pak. Thats my personal observation when I first time visited Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Northern Areas..seems nobody is poor in lahore
It's located in a DHA, maybe that's why?seems nobody is poor in lahore
A feel good factor gets in psychologically.
Tbf, the poor class is invisible to us. I rarely see poor people on my commute (except beggars). I just see middle class people like me doing middle class things, going to work, to shops and eating at hotels. But then you see things like the flour lines and people dying in stampedes. Maybe the demographic is so heavily skewed in some areas and you'd see more of a difference in South punjab on average,Not just Lahore but all big cities in Pak... I do not believe ppl are poor in Pak. Thats my personal observation when I first time visited Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Northern Areas..
Don't ever tell me they aren't good at their job again. I guess that's where the lumber 1 moniker comes from.Gotta give it to the faujis though, DHA Lahore Phase 6 looks like a decently built place in this video