Tim Horton set any new single day global sales record in 61 years

There are people who are rich like me who provide jobs to poor people like my employees.



My employees go to Dhaaba to eat and drink, And I go to Tim's to eat/drink. Nothing wrong with either.



All of us are Pakistanis and all of us suffer inflation differently.



Every country has rich and poor.



Some people's problem now a days is that they can't tolerate wealthy people because of their political bias as if these same different classes of people didn't exist previously.