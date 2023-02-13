What's new

Tim Horton set any new single day global sales record in 61 years

The tragedy of two Pakistan . One rich and one poor................


1676260418553.png





https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1624405272885075969

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1624278420938018816
 

There are people who are rich like me who provide jobs to poor people like my employees.

My employees go to Dhaaba to eat and drink, And I go to Tim's to eat/drink. Nothing wrong with either.

All of us are Pakistanis and all of us suffer inflation differently.

Every country has rich and poor.

Some people's problem now a days is that they can't tolerate wealthy people because of their political bias as if these same different classes of people didn't exist previously.
 
HAIDER said:
Agreed about Arif ...checked after your post .... but now inflation is literally killing people in the last 8 months. How many people work for you ?

The same number of people who worked forme last year still work for me. All of them and me are suffering from inflation. All of them now get higher salaries compared to last year and I also earn more compared to last year. Adjustment is taking place.
 
Valar. said:
The same number of people who worked forme last year still work for me. All of them and me are suffering from inflation. All of them now get higher salaries compared to last year and I also earn more compared to last year. Adjustment is taking place.

Seems you deal with the domestic consumer market. Well if you pass the price to the consumer ...you are all well.
 
Pakistan overall is poorly managed and not poor.

A case of poor government and rich urbanites, to village folks who are filthy rich as well.

A new social contract can end this dichotomy, rich people paying taxes to support the have nots, quite simple, difficult to implement.
 
HAIDER said:
Agreed about Arif ...checked after your post .... but now inflation is literally killing people in the last 8 months. How many people work for you ?

There was some study which emphasized that in relative recession period upper middle, to upper upper class cuts the big spend on travel, new cars, extravagance but will still go for dinners, outdoor food, and tea, coffee so as to get instant happiness a feel good factor for children and themselves.

A feel good factor gets in psychologically.
 
Starbucks is seriously loosing handsome revenue by not opening their franchise in Pakistan. They will now look to explore the opportunity as well.

Pakistan is super stellar place for tea/coffee consumption. For low income people, dhabbas are every where in every town of the country and for the elite class you have cafes, dunkin donuts (love their tea) and now Tim horton etc. With tea you can get yummy cheese parathaas , ommelete , chicken parathaas etc.
 
N.Siddiqui said:
There was some study which emphasized that in relative recession period upper middle, to upper upper class cuts the big spend on travel, new cars, extravagance but will still go for dinners, outdoor food, and tea, coffee so as to get instant happiness a feel good factor for children and themselves.

A feel good factor gets in psychologically.

THIS
 
K_Bin_W said:
Not just Lahore but all big cities in Pak... I do not believe ppl are poor in Pak. Thats my personal observation when I first time visited Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Sialkot, Northern Areas..

Tbf, the poor class is invisible to us. I rarely see poor people on my commute (except beggars). I just see middle class people like me doing middle class things, going to work, to shops and eating at hotels. But then you see things like the flour lines and people dying in stampedes. Maybe the demographic is so heavily skewed in some areas and you'd see more of a difference in South punjab on average,
 
Gotta give it to the faujis though, DHA Lahore Phase 6 looks like a decently built place in this video. Nice blend of greenery with modern infrastructure and clean streets.

 

