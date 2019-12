Tim Draper may pull out of India over citizenship law



Tim Draper, the American venture capitalist and bitcoin bull, has come out in opposition to India’s citizenship law.



Protests have been raging across major Indian cities around a recent amendment to the country’s citizenship law, which critics say is discriminatory on the basis of religion, AMBCrypto reported.



In a December 19 tweet, Draper stated that he was reconsidering his plans to fund businesses in the country because of its alleged stance on “choosing one religion over another.”