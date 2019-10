TikTok’s owner had $7 billion in revenue for the first half of the year

China’s ByteDance, owner of video-sharing app TikTok, booked revenue of $7 billion to $8.4 billion in a better-than-expected result for the first half.

ByteDance also posted a profit in June and was confident of making a profit in the second half of the year.

Robust growth has led the Beijing-based startup to revise its revenue target for 2019 to 120 billion yuan from an earlier goal set late last year of 100 billion yuan.