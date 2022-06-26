What's new

TikToker arrested for unscrewing nuts, bolts of Padma Bridge

Apr 30, 2022
Ghazwa-e-Hind said:
We know you are Uncle sam boot licker, no need to bring politics into everything.

Ontopic: The guy is just doing it for attention, like most people on tiktok like apps. Good job to the police for arresting him
basically the guy is trying to say the bridge was not built properly because he could remove nuts with his hands(hinting at corruption). Its a political statement.
 
T4Tango said:
Has committed a serious offence of sabotage.
Could get death sentence or life imprisonment.
I cannot believe how stupid some of these illiterates are - and don't realize what the implications of sabotage mean.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse.

His life is now more or less ruined.
 
Nov 2, 2015
So this guy knowingly damages public infrastructure and not only that he uploads his video doing that on internet with his face clearly visible, wow tiktok really is making people loose their brain cells.
 
Jun 26, 2022
Bilal9 said:
I cannot believe how stupid some of these illiterates are - and don't realize what the implications of sabotage mean.

Ignorance of the law is no excuse.

His life is now more or less ruined.
Social media is a menace and as dangerous as any weapon or drug.

In the wrong hand it’s deadly.
 

