TikToker arrested for unscrewing nuts, bolts of Padma Bridge

Resentment against Hasina, India and this bridge is causing people to take things into their own hands.
basically the guy is trying to say the bridge was not built properly because he could remove nuts with his hands(hinting at corruption). Its a political statement.We know you are Uncle sam boot licker, no need to bring politics into everything.
Ontopic: The guy is just doing it for attention, like most people on tiktok like apps. Good job to the police for arresting him
Has committed a serious offence of sabotage.
Could get death sentence or life imprisonment.
So the nut will come off without using a wrench?
I cannot believe how stupid some of these illiterates are - and don't realize what the implications of sabotage mean.
Ignorance of the law is no excuse.
His life is now more or less ruined.
