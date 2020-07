TikTok user spending in June grow by more than 7 times year on year

Approximately 89 percent of TikTok's revenue was from Douyin in China, followed by 6 percent from the United States.

2020-07-08 11:58:07 GMT+8 | cnTechPostSensor Tower's data also showed that YouTube was the second highest earning non-game app worldwide for June 2020 with close to $73 million in gross revenue, which represented 48 percent year-over-year growth from June 2019.About 56 percent of YouTube's revenue was from the U.S., followed by 12 percent from Japan. The next top grossing app was Tinder, followed by Tencent Video and iQIYI.