TikTok US hearing: Chinese media, netizens slam ‘paranoid’ lawmakers as ByteDance fights app ban

Chinese netizens have rushed to denounce US lawmakers, who pressed TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi over the app’s Chinese ties in a lengthy testimony

One Weibo user called the hearing a ‘political performance’ , while the Global Times characterised it as ‘a political smearing carnival ’

TikTok CEO Chew Shou Zi testifies before the House Energy and Commerce Committee hearing on privacy and content concerns around TikTok in Washington on Thursday. Photo: AFP

China’s Foreign Ministry spokeswomen Mao Ning gestures during a press conference on Friday. Photo: EPA-EFE

Buddy Carter questions TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images Republican RepresentativeBuddy Carterquestions TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew during a congressional hearing on Capitol Hill on Thursday. Photo: Getty Images

Demonstrators in Washington call for the banning of TikTok in the US. Photo: AP Photo

Kat Cammack questions TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. Photo: AP Photo Republican RepresentativeKat Cammackquestions TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. Photo: AP Photo