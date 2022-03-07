What's new

TikTok suspends platform in Russia in response to new 'fake news' law

TikTok, American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers all suspend operations in Russia: Social media giant joins firms boycotting Russia over censorship as economic vice tightens on Moscow​


TikTok has suspended all live streaming and content sharing on its platform in Russia, joining American Express and PricewaterhouseCoopers, the latest of several companies to boycott the country amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The social media giant made the announcement Sunday in response to the country's new controversial 'fake news' law, which threatens imprisonment for sharing what authorities consider to be false information.

'TikTok is an outlet for creativity and entertainment that can provide a source of relief and human connection during a time of war when people are facing immense tragedy and isolation,' the company said they had 'no choice' but to suspend the services.

The platform is not the first company to suspend its services in Russia.

Netflix made the decision to suspend its service in Russia, a company spokesperson said on Sunday.

TikTok suspended new content and live streaming abilities in Russia in response to the country's new 'fake news' law, which threatens imprisonment for sharing what authorities consider to be false info.
While it's true that Putin couldn't possibly give a **** about tiktok since it won't have an economic impact but nonetheless, Zhang Yiming is a traitorous mother f***, if he has zero loyalty to his own country then one shouldn't be surprised when his company boycotts Russia to help the west in it's media campaign against Russia.

After all Zhang Yiming was willing to sell tiktok to the US just for the sake of money and it was difinetly the Chinese authorities behind the scenes which prevented this traitor from selling tiktok, even Hu Xijin was pissed off back at that time and had to speak out:

“ByteDance’s emphasis on being a ‘global’ company and the failure to mention China or the Chinese government in one of its internal memos has upset many Chinese people,” warned Hu Xijin, editor in chief of China’s hawkish state-owned media Global Times in a video (link in Chinese). “I hope ByteDance will remember that without the global market it cannot expand; but without the China market, it could not even survive.”
Zhang Yiming should be hanged by the balls.
 

